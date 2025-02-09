Delhi polls: BJP gains ground in Purvanchali, Sikh, Jat dominated seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, managed to make inroads in constituencies dominated by various regional and socio-economic class of voters, including Purvanchalis, Sikhs, Jats, and slum dwellers.

IMAGE: BJP supporters celebrate the party's win in the Delhi assembly elections, at Delhi BJP Party office in New Delhi,February 8, 2025. (ANI Photo/Ritik Jai. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

Sweeping away the Aam Aadmi Party from Delhi, the BJP won 48 seats in the 70-member assembly to extend its saffron footprint in the country. The Congress has drawn a blank in the polls once again after 2015 and 2020.

The saffron party delivered an impressive performance in constituencies along the Haryana border, securing victories in nine out of the 11 seats. This came in the aftermath of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who lost New Delhi seat, accused BJP-led Haryana government of poisoning Yamuna river.

The party also showcased a strong performance in constituencies like Laxmi Nagar, Sangam Vihar and Karawal Nagar where there are over 15 per cent Purvanchali voters, winning 25 out of 35 such seats.

In assembly constituencies like Najafgarh, Narela and Bijwasan, which have five percent Haryanvi voters, the BJP bagged 12 out of 13 such seats.

The party has also won four out of seven seats with slum dwellers in dominance. Besides, out of 12 reserved seats, the BJP managed to win four seats, including Mangolpuri.

The BJP has won three seats out of four with more than 10 percent Sikh voters, 23 out of 28 seats like Hari Nagar, Janakpuri and Rajauri with more than 10 percent Punjabi voters, and two seats out of five with more than 10 percent Gujjar voters.

Besides, the party has also done very well in constituencies with more than 10 percent Jat voters, securing victory in 11 out of 13 such seats. It won four out of nine seats with more than 10 percent Valmiki voters, and six out of 12 seats with more than 10 percent Jatav voters.

The BJP fielded six Purvanchali candidates out of which four have won, while its 12 Haryanvi candidates out of 14 emerged victorious in the Delhi polls.

Out of a total of 22 seats that share a border with Haryana and UP, the party won 16 -- seven along the UP border and nine along the Haryana border.