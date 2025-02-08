HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Delhi poll: 2 national parties get less vote share than NOTA

Delhi poll: 2 national parties get less vote share than NOTA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 08, 2025 15:19 IST

Voters in Delhi preferred the 'none of the above' option over two national parties, Bahujan Samaj Party and Communist party of India-Marxist emerging election results data shows.

Photograph: ANI Photo

As votes for the Delhi assembly polls were counted on Saturday, latest data of the Election Commission showed that NOTA option got 0.57 per cent vote share as compared to 0.55 pet cent of the Bahujan Samaj Party and 0.01 per cent of Communist Party of India-Marxist.

Both BSP and CPI-M are recognised nation parties.

 

Congress, BJP, AAP and National People's Party are the other recognised national parties.

According to the data, the CPI and the JD-U managed 0.01 per cent and 0.53 per cent vote share respectively.

The Delhi assembly elections saw a voter turnout of 60.54 per cent, with 94,51,997 people casting their votes on Wednesday. Over 1.55 crore people are in the voters list.

Introduced in 2013, the NOTA option on electronic voting machines (EVMs) has its own symbol -- a ballot paper with a black cross across it.

The EC added the NOTA button on EVMs as the last option on the voting panel after a September 2013 Supreme Court order. Before the apex court's order, those not inclined to vote for any candidate had the option of filling what is popularly called Form 49-O.

But filling out the form at the polling station under Rule 49-O of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, compromised the secrecy of the voter.

The Supreme Court had, however, refused to direct the poll panel to hold fresh polls if the majority of the electorate exercised the NOTA option while voting.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
