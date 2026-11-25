Following a shocking knife attack on nine police personnel at Jama Masjid police station on November 23, Delhi Police has implemented stringent new security directives, mandating frisking of suspicious visitors and heightened vigilance across all its stations.

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Key Points Delhi Police has directed all police stations to frisk suspicious visitors and maintain strict vigil.

The new security measures follow a knife attack on nine policemen at Jama Masjid police station on November 23.

Visitors raising suspicion must provide identity, address, and purpose of visit, and may be frisked for weapons.

The incident involved a 26-year-old man, Nabeel, who stabbed nine police personnel before being overpowered.

The directives aim to strengthen security at over 200 police stations in Delhi.

Any visitor arousing suspicion while entering police stations across Delhi can be frisked, with senior officers directing personnel in all 15 districts and specialised units to maintain strict vigil following a knife attack on nine policemen at Jama Masjid police station on November 23.

Enhanced Vigilance At Police Stations

The instructions have been conveyed to senior officers of all districts. Police station staff have been asked to keep a close watch on visitors and identify suspicious behaviour or movements.

"If a visitors raise suspicion, they will be required to furnish details such as their identity, residential address and the purpose of their visit before entering the police station. Those suspected of carrying weapons or posing a potential security threat will be frisked," a senior police officer said, requesting anonymity.

The measures are intended to strengthen security at more than 200 police stations across Delhi to prevent people from entering police premises with weapons or other dangerous objects.

Response To Jama Masjid Stabbing Incident

The fresh instructions follow a shocking incident at the Jama Masjid police station on November 23, when a 26-year-old man went on a stabbing spree, injuring nine police personnel.

The accused, Nabeel, allegedly attacked police personnel with a knife inside the police station, leaving five of them injured. He subsequently moved towards the Chitli Qabar area, where he allegedly attacked four more police personnel.

Police fired eight rounds to overpower him, with six bullets hitting him below the waist. He was subsequently taken to LNJP Hospital, where he underwent surgery. All nine injured police personnel were later reported to be out of danger. The accused was also stated to be out of danger following the surgery.

The incident raised concerns over the security arrangements at police stations, which are routinely visited by complainants, witnesses, accused persons and members of the public.

Delhi has more than 200 police stations.