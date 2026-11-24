Delhi Police are intensely investigating a 30-year-old man's violent stabbing spree at the Jama Masjid police station, probing potential organised gang affiliations and the motive behind his shocking attack on multiple officers.

IMAGE: Policemen stand guard as DCP Central Rohit Rajbir Singh arrives at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where five injured Delhi Police personnel and accused are admitted following an encounter, in New Delhi, November 23, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 30-year-old man, Nabeel, allegedly stormed the Jama Masjid police station on Monday, stabbing multiple police personnel.

CCTV footage captured Nabeel attacking officers with a knife after being called to the station for counselling over a family dispute.

After fleeing the police station, Nabeel attacked four more personnel in the Chitli Qabar area before being cornered and shot six times in the legs by police.

Investigators are probing Nabeel's possible links to an organised gang, instigation, and whether he was influenced by religious material.

Nine police personnel were injured in the incidents, but all, including Nabeel, are now out of danger after surgery.

The 30-year-old man who allegedly stormed into the Jama Masjid police station and went on a stabbing spree is being probed for possible links with an organised gang and whether anyone instigated him to carry out the attacks, police said on Tuesday.

CCTV Footage Details Stabbing Incident

CCTV footage of the incident has revealed the sequence of events inside the police station, showing how the accused, Nabeel, entered the premises with a knife and attacked police personnel before fleeing, sources said.

The footage shows Nabeel arriving at the police station around 2.30 pm on Monday, wearing a light-coloured shirt and dark trousers. He entered through the open main gate and walked towards the duty officer's desk, where a woman police officer and Sub-Inspector Arvind were sitting.

The accused allegedly asked who had called him to the police station. The moment the woman police personnel identified herself, he attacked Arvind with a knife, stabbing him on the left side of his cheek and neck, the footage showed.

When three other police personnel rushed to overpower him, he allegedly attacked them as well, triggering panic inside the police station, with personnel seen running for cover.

He then moved towards a room on the left side and tried to force his way inside. However, some complainants present in the room managed to shut the door, preventing him from entering, sources said.

The accused subsequently moved towards the lock-up area, where three to four police personnel were seen attempting to get hold of a weapon. They later came out with a wooden stick but were also assaulted by him, the footage purportedly showed.

An elderly police personnel then tried to shut the main entrance to prevent the accused from escaping. However, the entrance, which had a fragile structure comprising glass and a thin panel, could not withstand the accused's force.

Nabeel allegedly jumped towards the door, causing the elderly policeman to fall into the main porch area. Another police officer tried to hit him with a stick but was also stabbed, sources said.

The accused eventually fled the police station. The footage also shows that the woman police personnel posted as the armed sentry at the entrance could not stop him, they added.

Nabeel's Personal History And Potential Influences

So far, investigators have not found any social media accounts belonging to the accused.

They are also examining whether he had been reading religious books or other material, either in print or online, which could have influenced his actions, police sources said.

Nabeel was earlier helping his father in printing religious books, but was unemployed. His family gave him Rs 200 every day for his expenses, they said.

He allegedly used to physically assault his mother and sister and had also assaulted his father, who later died of a heart attack. Police are also probing whether he had any history of drug use, sources said.

He had been called to the police station for counselling over a family dispute involving his mother and sister.

Manhunt And Dramatic Apprehension

After attacking the personnel inside the police station, Nabeel allegedly snatched a scooter and escaped before attacking four more police personnel in the Chitli Qabar area when a team tried to apprehend him.

Police teams from Jama Masjid, Chandni Mahal and Daryaganj police stations, along with the Narcotics team and Special Staff, were deployed to track him. Their first priority was to shift the injured personnel to hospitals, as some had sustained serious injuries, sources said.

He was eventually cornered in the extremely narrow lanes of the area between 4.15 pm and 4.30 pm. A large crowd had gathered there when police teams attempted to apprehend him.

Nabeel allegedly attacked the personnel again with his knife, after which police retaliated by firing. Eight rounds were fired, with six bullets hitting him in the legs. Two shots missed, and police took precautions to ensure that no member of the public was hit, sources said.

Ongoing Probe Into Motive And Organised Links

The accused underwent surgery and is currently admitted to a hospital. Once he regains consciousness, a joint interrogation involving the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and other agencies is likely to be conducted to ascertain his motive, possible links and whether anyone had instigated or directed him, they said.

Investigators have not ruled out the possibility of his links with an organised gang and will question him on this angle as well, sources said.

The manner in which he allegedly entered the police station and attacked personnel with a sharp pocket knife is also being examined to ascertain whether he intended to spread terror.

The nine police personnel injured in the attacks are out of danger. Nabeel, who was shot six times during the encounter, is also stated to be out of danger following surgery, police said.

Three cases have been registered in connection with the incidents. Further investigation is underway.