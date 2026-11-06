Delhi Police Arrests Inter-State Snatcher Wanted In 54 Cases

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has successfully apprehended Gaurav Yadav, a 31-year-old alleged inter-state snatcher and proclaimed offender, who was wanted in 54 cases across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant breakthrough in law enforcement.

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Key Points Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested 31-year-old alleged inter-state snatcher Gaurav Yadav on Friday.

Yadav was a proclaimed offender in several cases in Delhi and Haryana and wanted in a Gangster Act case in Uttar Pradesh.

He is involved in 54 cases of snatching, theft, Arms Act, and Gangster Act across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

A semi-automatic pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from his possession during the arrest.

Yadav, who once worked as a cab driver, turned to criminal activities after moving to Delhi for employment.

A 31-year-old alleged inter-state snatcher, who was declared a proclaimed offender in several cases in Delhi and Haryana and was wanted in a Gangster Act case in Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell, police said on Friday.

Details Of The Arrest And Criminal Record

The accused, Gaurav Yadav, a resident of Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested near Machchi Market on Vikaspuri-Nilothi Nala Road. A semi-automatic pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from his possession, they said.

Police said Yadav was involved in 54 cases of snatching, theft, Arms Act and Gangster Act registered in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. He had been declared a proclaimed offender in 25 cases in Delhi and Haryana.

"Yadav had moved to Delhi in search of employment and worked as a cab driver before turning to criminal activities," a senior officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.