Illegal Firecracker Godown Busted In Delhi, Two Booked

Delhi Police has successfully seized a massive 2,375 kg of illegal green firecrackers from a godown in Haiderpur village, booking two individuals for unauthorised storage and highlighting ongoing efforts against illicit firecracker trade.

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Key Points Delhi Police seized 2,375 kg of green firecrackers from an alleged illegal godown in Haiderpur village on Sunday.

Two men, Rohan Gaba and Bhavya Jaggi, were booked for unauthorised storage of the firecrackers.

The accused reportedly intended to sell the firecrackers after obtaining a licence, but the licensing process had not yet opened.

Police found a large stock of green firecrackers inside the locked godown after receiving a tip-off.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the unauthorised storage and seizure.

Delhi Police has seized 2,375 kg of green firecrackers from an alleged illegal godown in northwest Delhi's Haiderpur village and booked two men for unauthorised storage, an official said on Sunday.

Investigation Details

A tip-off was received that firecrackers were being stored illegally at a godown in a locality in Haiderpur village, police said.

"Acting on the information, a police team reached the godown and found it locked. The owner was subsequently called, following which the premises were searched.

"A large stock of green firecrackers was found inside the godown. The persons concerned failed to produce valid licences or authorisation for storing the firecrackers, following which the stock was seized," a senior police officer said.

The accused have been identified as Rohan Gaba and Bhavya Jaggi.

During investigation, it emerged that the accused had purportedly purchased the firecrackers with the intention of selling them after obtaining the requisite licence. However, the licensing process had not opened. They could not produce valid authorisation for the stock, police said, adding that an FIR has been registered in this connection.