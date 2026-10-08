Delhi Police Busts Illegal Foreign Cigarette Racket, One Arrested

Discover how Delhi Police successfully seized 78,800 banned foreign cigarette sticks and apprehended a 45-year-old man in Khari Baoli for illegal stocking and sale of tobacco products lacking mandatory health warnings.

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Key Points Delhi Police seized 78,800 banned foreign cigarette sticks of nine international brands.

A 45-year-old man, Junaid Ahmed, was apprehended on Thursday for illegal stocking and sale.

The action followed a tip-off and a raid at a shop in Khari Baali on October 7.

The seized cigarettes lacked mandatory pictorial health warnings as per Indian law.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

The Delhi Police has seized 78,800 banned foreign cigarette sticks of nine international brands and apprehended a 45-year-old man in connection with illegal stocking and sale of the tobacco products, an officer said on Thursday.

The action was taken following a tip-off about illegal stocking of imported cigarettes at a shop in Khari Baoli, police said.

The accused, Junaid Ahmed, was apprehended during a raid at the premises on October 7, a senior police officer said.

Police said the cigarettes did not carry the mandatory pictorial health warnings prescribed under Indian law. A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway.