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Delhi Police Busts Illegal Foreign Cigarette Racket, One Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 08, 2026 15:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Delhi Police successfully seized 78,800 banned foreign cigarette sticks and apprehended a 45-year-old man in Khari Baoli for illegal stocking and sale of tobacco products lacking mandatory health warnings.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police seized 78,800 banned foreign cigarette sticks of nine international brands.
  • A 45-year-old man, Junaid Ahmed, was apprehended on Thursday for illegal stocking and sale.
  • The action followed a tip-off and a raid at a shop in Khari Baali on October 7.
  • The seized cigarettes lacked mandatory pictorial health warnings as per Indian law.
  • A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

The Delhi Police has seized 78,800 banned foreign cigarette sticks of nine international brands and apprehended a 45-year-old man in connection with illegal stocking and sale of the tobacco products, an officer said on Thursday.

The action was taken following a tip-off about illegal stocking of imported cigarettes at a shop in Khari Baoli, police said.

 

The accused, Junaid Ahmed, was apprehended during a raid at the premises on October 7, a senior police officer said.

Police said the cigarettes did not carry the mandatory pictorial health warnings prescribed under Indian law. A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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delhi policebanned cigarettesforeign brandsillegal stockingkhari baoli

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