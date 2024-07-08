Delhi police seek X details on Mahua's deleted remark against NCW chief

A day after registering the first information report against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for her "derogatory" remark on National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma, the Delhi police on Monday sought from social media company X details of the lawmaker's now-deleted comment.

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra arrives at the Parliament House, in New Delhi, July 2, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Moitra was booked under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that deals with a word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman.

The TMC leader commented on a video posted on X that showed Sharma arriving at the site of a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on July 4.

Moitra later deleted the post, which referred to a man holding an umbrella and walking behind the National Commission for Women chief.

An official source said the Delhi police had written to X and added a response from the social media company was still awaited.

Sources said details of the post were required for the investigation, though investigators had already collected its screenshots.

If required, Moitra will be called in the coming days, they said.

The Delhi police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations Unit has been asked to conduct the probe.

A senior officer earlier said the FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint to the police commissioner by the NCW.

"The commission is mandated to monitor and look into the matters relating to deprivation of women's rights … and provide protection to women," the officer said, referring to the FIR's contents.

Saying the NCW took suo motu cognisance of Moitra's "derogatory remarks", the FIR stated, "The crude remarks made by Moitra are extremely outrageous and a sheer violation of a women's right to live with dignity."