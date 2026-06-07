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Delhi Police Personnel Swiftly Rescue Man From Suicide Attempt In Ghazipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 07, 2026 21:39 IST

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Delhi Police demonstrated swift and heroic action in Ghazipur, successfully rescuing a 22-year-old man from a suicide attempt and highlighting the critical importance of timely intervention and mental health support.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police rescued a 22-year-old man attempting suicide in Ghazipur.
  • Head Constable Amit Kasana and Constable Manish swiftly responded to the emergency call.
  • Officers broke into the locked room to prevent the man from hanging himself.
  • The rescued individual received medical treatment and counselling.
  • Police are arranging further counselling and family support for his well-being.

A 22-year-old man was rescued by Delhi Police personnel after he allegedly attempted suicide by hanging himself inside his room in Ghazipur on Sunday, an official said. The incident took place in Mulla Colony around 3.30 pm when police received information that a man had locked himself inside a room and was attempting to end his life.

Swift Police Action Prevents Tragedy

"Acting swiftly on the alert, Head Constable Amit Kasana and Constable Manish rushed to the spot and found the room locked from inside," a police officer said. The two policemen immediately reached the upper floor of the house, broke open the door and entered the room. They found the man trying to hang himself from a ceiling fan and promptly brought him down, preventing a tragedy, he said.

 

The man was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical examination and treatment. According to police, information about the incident was conveyed to Ghazipur police station by a member of the Aman Committee, who alerted authorities about the emergency. "Timely intervention by the police personnel helped save the life," he added.

After receiving treatment and counselling, the man was handed over to his family members. Police said further counselling and family support were being arranged to ensure his well-being.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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