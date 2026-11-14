FIR Registered Over Mass Fish Deaths In Yamuna

An FIR has been registered in Delhi after a large number of fish were found dead in the Yamuna River near Sonia Vihar, sparking serious concerns about water pollution and triggering a political blame game between major parties.

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Key Points Police have registered an FIR regarding the alleged mass death of fish in the Yamuna near Sonia Vihar.

The incident, which surfaced two days after videos appeared on social media, has triggered a political dispute between Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma (BJP) and the AAP.

Locals suspect effluent discharges from a tannery near Hathnikund Barrage are responsible for the fish deaths.

This incident comes less than a month after hundreds of dead fish were found along the Yamuna riverbank in north Delhi's Burari.

Experts suggest sudden mass deaths of fish could indicate a sharp increase in contaminants and call for laboratory testing.

Police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the alleged death of a large number of fish in the Yamuna near northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar, following a complaint from the irrigation and flood control department, officials said on Saturday.

A senior officer said police had received a complaint from the department and an FIR has been registered at Wazirabad police station under sections of mischief and spreading false information.

The development comes two days after videos showing a large number of dead fish floating in the Yamuna near Sonia Vihar surfaced on social media, triggering concerns over water pollution and allegations of possible toxic discharges into the river.

Investigation Underway Amid Pollution Concerns

The exact cause of the fish deaths remains unconfirmed.

The incident has triggered a political slugfest, with Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma accusing the AAP of dumping dead fish into the river to defame the BJP government and its efforts to clean the Yamuna.

The AAP has rejected the allegations, questioning the government's claims about cleaning the Yamuna, and demanding an investigation into possible contamination of the river.

The Delhi Jal Board has also submitted a complaint to the police, seeking an FIR against unidentified individuals allegedly spreading misinformation on social media about chemical discharges into the river.

Political Blame Game And Allegations

Locals have alleged that effluent discharges from a tannery, located near the Hathnikund Barrage, into the Yamuna are responsible for the fish deaths.

The incident comes less than a month after hundreds of dead fish were found along the Yamuna riverbank in north Delhi's Burari.

Experts had earlier said sudden mass deaths of fish could indicate a sharp increase in contaminants or the discharge of toxic substances into the water. They had called for laboratory testing to establish the cause of fish deaths.

The development also comes ahead of Chhath puja, when a large number of devotees are expected to visit the Yamuna ghats to offer prayers.