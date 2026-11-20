Delhi Police has implemented a crucial 60-day ban on drones and other unmanned aircraft systems around the Indira Gandhi International Airport, effective from November 18, to counter potential terrorist threats and ensure aviation safety.

Key Points Delhi Police has prohibited drones and other unmanned aircraft systems in the IGI Airport sub-division for 60 days.

The ban, effective from November 18, will remain in force till January 16, 2027.

The measure is a response to credible information about potential terrorist attacks using UAS.

Violators of the order will face punishment under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The restriction will remain applicable throughout the 60-day period, including both November 18 and January 16.

Delhi Police has prohibited operation of drones, paragliders, hang-gliders and other unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport sub-division for 60 days, citing the possibility of terrorist attacks using such devices.

Ensuring Aviation Safety And Public Security

The prohibitory order, issued by Pradeep Kumar Meena, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Palam sub-division, IGI Airport), came into effect on November 18 and will remain in force till January 16, 2027.

According to the order, frequent reports based on credible information suggest that terrorists may plan to carry out attacks using UAS.

"The use of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), including drones, paragliders, aero-models, etc., by members of the public is prohibited since it can be very hazardous to aviation safety and also poses a serious security threat of terrorist air attack," the order stated.

The order said the safety and security of government and public property, as well as human lives, are matters of serious concern, necessitating immediate preventive measures to deter operation of such devices.

Exercising powers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), read with a Ministry of Home Affairs notification, Meena directed the public in the jurisdiction of the IGI Airport sub-division not to operate any UAS during the stipulated period.

Anyone violating the directions would be liable for punishment under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the order said.

"As individual notices could not be served to everyone concerned, the order was issued ex-parte and directed to be publicised through the press and displayed at police stations, offices of senior police officers, tehsil offices and municipal authorities, among other public offices.

"The restriction will remain applicable throughout the 60-day period, including both November 18 and January 16," the order read.