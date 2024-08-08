Delhi police procure 700 face detection CCTV cameras for I-Day security

The Delhi police procured 700 facial recognition CCTV cameras to ensure robust security arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations in the city, officials on Thursday said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

These cameras will be installed in and around the north and central districts -- particularly the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his Independence Day speech -- to monitor VVIP movements and keep a close eye on any suspicious activities, they said.

While the north district will get 346 Closed Circuit Television cameras, the central district will be allotted 354 cameras, officials said.

"These cameras will have pan-tilt-zoom features with high resolutions which will allow police to identify anyone from a distance. These cameras will be installed in and around the fort," a senior police officer said.

The cameras with facial recognition and video analytic systems will ensure foolproof security, the officer said, adding that more than 10,000 security personnel will be deployed at the Mughal-era fort when Modi addresses the nation.

The areas surrounding the Red Fort will be demarcated as a "no kite flying zone" until the programme is over. Personnel will be deployed with necessary equipment on strategic locations to intercept kites, the police said.

"Of the 700 cameras, 40 will be used for facial recognition, 15 for detecting intrusions, 10 each for reading registration plates of vehicles and counting people and five for detecting abandoned objects," the officer said.

According to police, anti-drone systems will be installed at the Red Fort as is the convention while several anti-terror measures, including installation of air defence guns, are being initiated.

In addition, snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers and sharpshooters will be positioned at strategic locations for the security of the prime minister and other VVIP guests, they said.

"The Delhi police also intensified patrolling and anti-sabotage checks. Hotels, guest houses, parking lots and restaurants are being checked, and the verification of tenants and servants is being carried out. Meetings are also being held with resident and market welfare associations," deputy commissioner of police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

The Delhi police prohibited flying sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, hang-gliders and hot air balloons in the national capital from August 2-16 for security reasons.

An order to this effect was issued by the Delhi police commissioner Sanjay Arora.

It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of "sub-conventional aerial platforms" like paragliders, paramotors, hang-gliders, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, or by para-jumping from aircraft, the order stated.

Therefore, the Delhi Police commissioner has prohibited flying of such aerial platforms over the jurisdiction of the national capital on the occasion of Independence Day and doing so shall be punishable under section 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, it said.