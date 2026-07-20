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Delhi Police Investigates Drone Footage Of Parliament Street Protest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk July 20, 2026 18:24 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Delhi Police has initiated a probe into a viral drone video capturing a large protest at Parliament Street, highlighting strict regulations against unauthorised drone operations in the sensitive New Delhi district.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police is investigating a viral drone video showing protesters at Parliament Street.
  • The drone operation is deemed unauthorised, as New Delhi is a highly sensitive area requiring prior permission.
  • Legal action will be taken against those responsible for violating drone regulations.
  • Thousands of protesters had gathered to demand accountability for alleged examination irregularities.
  • The protest led to clashes with security personnel, who used baton charges to disperse the crowd.

Delhi Police on Monday said it has taken cognisance of a viral drone video purportedly showing protesters gathered at Parliament Street and has launched an investigation into the alleged unauthorised drone operation. The authenticity of the footage and the circumstances surrounding the drone operation are being verified. For this violation of applicable laws and drone regulations, appropriate legal action will be taken," Delhi Police said in a statement.

Investigation Into Unauthorised Drone Footage

A police source said the probe was initiated after the drone footage surfaced on social media. The source added that the New Delhi district is a highly sensitive area where prior permission is mandatory for flying drones, and any violation of the prescribed rules attracts legal action. Earlier in the day, thousands of protesters assembled near Parliament Street and attempted to march towards Parliament, demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minster Dharmendra Pradhan. Security personnel stopped the march, leading to clashes in which baton charges were carried out to disperse the crowd.

 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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