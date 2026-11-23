Delhi Police have apprehended Manjeet Dalal, an alleged active member of the notorious Neeraj Bawana gang, in Ranhola, recovering an illegal semi-automatic pistol and live cartridges.

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Key Points An alleged active member of the Neeraj Bawana gang, Manjeet Dalal alias Mangal, 32, was arrested on Sunday in outer Delhi's Ranhola.

Police recovered a semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges from Dalal's possession.

The arrest followed a tip-off that Dalal was planning to visit the area to threaten someone and extort ransom money.

Dalal has eight other criminal cases registered against him, including charges of attempt to murder, extortion, and offences under the Arms Act.

A 32-year-old alleged active member of the Neeraj Bawana gang has been arrested in outer Delhi's Ranhola, with a semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges recovered from his possession, officials said on Monday.

Details Of The Arrest

The accused, Manjeet Dalal alias Mangal, a resident of Haryana's Jhajjar district, was nabbed behind a school in Kotla Vihar Phase-II on Sunday, they said.

The police team was on routine area patrolling when a secret informer alerted them that a person allegedly associated with the gang was likely to visit the area to threaten someone and extort ransom money.

Acting on the tip-off, the personnel rushed to the spot, spotted the suspect and apprehended him after the informer identified him, police said.

A search led to the recovery of a semi-automatic pistol, a magazine and two live cartridges from his possession.

Dalal has eight other criminal cases registered against him, including those related to attempt to murder, extortion and offences under the Arms Act, police said.