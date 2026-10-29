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Delhi Police Busts Drug Syndicate: Mother, Son Arrested In MCOCA Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 29, 2026 15:48 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Delhi Police has successfully apprehended a mother-son duo, Neelam Rana and Rahul Rana, who were allegedly integral members of an organised drug syndicate and sought in significant MCOCA and NDPS Act cases.

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Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested Neelam Rana (47) and her son Rahul Rana (27) on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in an organised drug syndicate.
  • The duo was wanted in an MCOCA case registered in February this year and an NDPS Act case from 2021.
  • Neelam's husband and Rahul's father, Rajesh Rana alias Bunty, is identified as the syndicate's alleged leader and is currently in judicial custody.
  • Neelam has been involved in 13 criminal cases since 1995, including drug trafficking, and Rahul is also named in the 2021 NDPS case.

The Delhi Police has arrested a 47-year-old woman and her son, who were allegedly part of an organised drug syndicate and wanted in cases registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), an official said on Thursday.

Key Arrests In Drug Trafficking Case

The accused, Neelam Rana and Rahul Rana (27), were arrested on Tuesday from their respective residential locations in Delhi.

 

"They were wanted in an MCOCA case registered at Tilak Nagar police station in February this year and an NDPS Act case registered at Khyala police station in 2021," a senior police officer said.

The MCOCA case concerns an alleged organised criminal syndicate involved in procuring and selling heroin, with Neelam's husband and Rahul's father, Rajesh Rana alias Bunty, identified as its alleged leader. He has been charge-sheeted in the case and is currently in judicial custody, police said.

According to the police, Neelam has been involved in 13 criminal cases since 1995, including those related to excise law violations and drug trafficking. Non-bailable warrants were also pending against her in two other NDPS Act cases, the police officer said.

He further said that Rahul is also named in the 2021 NDPS case. The investigation revealed that the family had formed an organised syndicate to procure and sell heroin, generating substantial wealth through the illegal trade.

"After Rajesh Rana's arrest, Neelam and Rahul went into hiding and frequently changed locations to evade the arrest," the officer said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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