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Delhi Police Nabs Ex-Staffer In Darya Ganj Burglary Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 08, 2026 14:17 IST

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Delhi Police successfully apprehended a former employee, Abhinash Kumar, in connection with a Darya Ganj shop burglary, recovering a significant amount of stolen cash and the vehicle used in the crime.

Photograph: SC website

Photograph: SC website

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested Abhinash Kumar, a 33-year-old former employee, in connection with a Darya Ganj shop burglary.
  • Authorities recovered Rs 3.36 lakh in cash and the rented scooter allegedly used in the crime.
  • Kumar was apprehended in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, following a multi-state investigation and technical surveillance.
  • The accused had worked at the complainant's shop approximately six months prior to the incident.

Delhi Police has arrested a 33-year-old former employee of a shop in Darya Ganj in a burglary case and recovered Rs 3.36 lakh in cash stolen from the store, officials said on Monday.

The accused, Abhinash Kumar, a resident of Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended on June 5 following a multi-state operation, within days of the burglary.

 

Investigation Details

"The burglary came to light on June 3 when a complaint was received at Darya Ganj police station. The complainant, a resident of Tilak Nagar, reported that unknown persons had broken the lock of his shop located at Kucha Challan in Darya Ganj during the intervening night and stolen a bag containing around Rs 3.5 lakh from a cash box," a senior police officer said.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation was launched. During the investigation, police identified a scooty allegedly used in the commission of the crime.

Technical surveillance and intelligence gathering subsequently led investigators to Kumar, who had worked with the complainant about six months ago.

Arrest And Recovery

Police said the accused had returned to his native village in Uttar Pradesh after committing the offence. Acting on specific inputs, the team traced him to Pratapgarh and arrested him.

During interrogation, Kumar allegedly confessed to the crime and revealed where he had hidden the stolen property, police said. Based on his disclosure, police recovered the stolen bag and cash amounting to Rs 3,36,650 from bushes behind an auto repair shop in the Shukulpur area of Pratapgarh district.

The scooter allegedly used in the burglary was also recovered from Indirapuram in Ghaziabad. During verification, investigators found that the vehicle had been rented and was allegedly used by the accused to facilitate the crime and avoid detection.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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