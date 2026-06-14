Delhi Police Uses MCOCA Against Multi-State Crime Syndicate

Delhi Police has invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Nasir Hafiz Khan, the alleged head of a multi-state crime syndicate involved in numerous robberies and cheating cases, highlighting a significant crackdown on organised criminal activities.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police has invoked MCOCA against an organised crime syndicate allegedly headed by Nasir Hafiz Khan.

Khan is accused of involvement in robbery, cheating, and other serious offences across multiple states.

The action follows an investigation into a robbery case registered in 2025, uncovering the syndicate's unlawful financial activities.

Khan, reportedly linked to the Irani Gang, has around 38 criminal cases and was previously booked under MCOCA by Mumbai Police.

Police arrested Khan on January 3, concluding his syndicate met MCOCA's 'continuing unlawful activity' and 'organised crime' criteria.

Delhi Police has invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against an organised crime syndicate allegedly headed by Nasir Hafiz Khan, accused of having involvement in robbery, cheating and other serious offences across multiple states, an official said on Sunday.

MCOCA Invoked Against Notorious Gang Leader

The action follows an investigation into a robbery case registered at Desh Bandhu Gupta Road police station in 2025, during which police allegedly uncovered a network engaged in organised criminal activities for unlawful financial gain.

According to police, Khan, a native of Mumbai with alleged links to the Irani Gang, has been involved in around 38 criminal cases in Delhi, Maharashtra and other states. Investigators said he was previously booked under MCOCA by Mumbai Police and resumed criminal activities after his release from judicial custody in August 2024.

Police alleged that Khan and his associates robbed Rs 18.84 lakh in the DBG Road area in October 2025. During his abscondence, he was also allegedly involved in cheating cases in Nagpur and Ajmer.

"Khan was arrested by the police on January 3, following an investigation involving CCTV analysis. After scrutiny of multiple charge-sheeted cases in which courts had taken cognisance, police concluded that the syndicate fulfilled the criteria of 'continuing unlawful activity' and 'organised crime' under MCOCA. Further investigation is underway," police said.