Nupur Sharma gets gun licence after death threats

Nupur Sharma gets gun licence after death threats

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: January 12, 2023 20:18 IST
The Delhi police has granted a gun licence to former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was suspended last year from the party for her alleged derogatory remark against Prophet Mohammad, officials said on Thursday.

Sharma had applied for the licence which has been granted after assessing threats and following due procedure, they said.

She has been allowed to carry a gun for her safety, the police said.

 

Sharma's remark on the Prophet during a TV debate had triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from various quarters.

Several FIRs were lodged across the country against Sharma in connection with her remark.

The BJP had suspended her and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet escalated amid protests from some Muslim countries.

In June last year, the Delhi police had provided security to Sharma and her family after an FIR was registered on a complaint which alleged that she was getting death threats over her controversial remarks.

She had requested the police to provide security, citing harassment and threats.

"Sharma and her family have been provided police security after she alleged that she has been receiving threats and was being harassed over her remarks," an official had said.

The police had said on May 28 that its cyber cell unit received a complaint from Sharma against various persons regarding death threats.

Based on this complaint, an FIR was registered under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 507 (Criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) against unknown people.

"During the probe, another complaint was received from Sharma against certain persons promoting enmity. Following this, Section 153A of the IPC was added to the case. Notices have been sent to Twitter Inc. and a reply from it is awaited. Investigation into the case is underway," the police had said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Mob attacks Maha man with swords on Nupur Sharma post
Pak man who came to India to kill Nupur Sharma held
Surat man gets death threats for uploading Nupur pix
How India sealed ODI series vs Sri Lanka
PHOTOS: All-round India down Lanka to take series lead
Rohit is not too keen on chopping and changing
Uproar in TN assembly as Ramayana called 'imaginary'
