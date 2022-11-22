News
Delhi police get court nod for lie detector test on Aaftab

Delhi police get court nod for lie detector test on Aaftab

Source: PTI
November 22, 2022 13:11 IST
A court on Tuesday gave the Delhi police permission to conduct a polygraph test on Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who allegedly killed and dismembered the body of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, police sources said on Tuesday.

The Delhi police had moved an application in court on Monday.

 

"Yes. We have received permission from the Delhi Court to conduct a polygraph test on Poonawala," a police official told PTI.

A polygraph test is a non-invasive technique in which no medicine is used. The subject is attached to a machine and questions are asked to him/her about the matter related to any case or incident. The variation in the graph when the subject answers the questions are mapped to draw a conclusion.

According to the American Psychological Association (APA), polygraph tests measure a person's "heart rate/blood pressure, respiration, and skin conductivity". The purpose of the test is usually to prove whether or not a person committed a crime. 

Source: PTI
 
