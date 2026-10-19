Delhi Police Secures Record Freezing Order In Major Drug Bust

Discover how the Delhi Police achieved a significant breakthrough in a narcotics case, securing freezing orders for a record Rs 3.72 crore and apprehending eight individuals involved in a major drug supply network.

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Key Points Delhi Police secured freezing orders for Rs 3.72 crore in cash proceeds from a narcotics case on Monday.

Eight alleged members of a drug supply network were arrested, and over 1 kilogram of smack was seized.

The Rs 3.72 crore freezing order is the highest for north India since the competent authority's establishment in 1976.

The investigation traced the network from local peddlers to major stockists allegedly operating from Faridabad in Haryana.

Financial investigation is ongoing to establish the complete financial trail, identify additional assets, and ascertain further links in the alleged narcotics supply network.

The Delhi Police has secured freezing orders for cash proceeds worth Rs 3.72 crore in a narcotics case in southeast Delhi, arrested eight alleged members of a drug supply network and seized over 1 kilogram of smack, an official said on Monday.

Significant Freezing Order In Narcotics Case

The freezing orders were issued by the competent authority in connection with an FIR registered at Okhla Industrial Area police station, police in a statement said.

"The police claimed that the freezing order involving Rs 3.72 crore was the highest amount covered by such an order since the establishment of the competent authority for north India in 1976," the statement read.

The investigation initially led to the apprehension of local drug peddlers and subsequently uncovered links to intermediaries, suppliers and major stockists allegedly operating from Faridabad in Haryana, it read.

Uncovering The Drug Supply Network

The eight accused arrested in the case have been identified as Kiran alias Ram Prashad, Neeraj alias Thapa, Ashok alias Ramu, Maniya alias Suman Pathak, Vicky, Guddu, Sunit alias Nanhe and Gopi Singh.

The investigation led to the seizure of approximately 1.383 kg of smack and the tracing of the alleged illicit cash proceeds. A copy of the freezing order has been received by accused Sunit alias Nanhe, while Gopi Singh is currently lodged in Faridabad jail in connection with another case registered in Haryana. The order will be served upon him through the concerned jail authorities, police said.

The freezing orders form part of the financial investigation into the alleged narcotics network, aimed at identifying and restricting access to proceeds suspected to have been generated through drug trafficking, police said.

"The investigation is underway to establish the complete financial trail, identify additional assets and ascertain further links in the alleged narcotics supply network," the statement read.