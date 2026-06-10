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How Delhi Police Busted An ATM Fraud Ring

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 10, 2026 15:34 IST

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Delhi Police has successfully foiled a sophisticated ATM cash-trapping fraud in Dwarka, leading to the arrest of two individuals from Nuh, Haryana, who confessed to multiple similar offences.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested Mohammad Hussain and Mohammad Aabid for an ATM fraud attempt in Dwarka.
  • The accused employed a steel plate to trap cash in ATM dispensing slots, deceiving customers into believing transactions had failed.
  • The fraud was uncovered during night patrolling by Head Constable Manoj, who apprehended the suspects at the scene.
  • The arrested individuals confessed to their involvement in at least five other similar ATM fraud incidents in the Dwarka area.

Delhi Police has foiled an ATM fraud attempt during night patrolling and arrested two men allegedly involved in a series of similar offences in Delhi's Dwarka area, an official said on Wednesday. The police arrested Mohammad Hussain, 30, and Mohammad Aabid, 36, both residents of Nuh in Haryana, near an ATM kiosk at Ramphal Chowk in Sector 7 and recovered Rs 8,000 and tools used in the crime.

How The ATM Fraud Was Carried Out

According to the police, the accused installed a steel plate inside the cash dispensing slot of an ATM, which trapped the cash dispensed by the machine, making customers believe that the transaction had failed. After the customers left, the accused allegedly removed the plate and collected the cash.

 

"The fraud came to light on the night of June 8 when head constable Manoj was patrolling the area and heard a customer, identified as Nadeem Khan, raising an alarm near the ATM kiosk," he added. The constable immediately rushed to the spot and found two men allegedly attempting to remove cash trapped inside the machine. He overpowered and detained both suspects before additional police personnel reached the spot.

During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to their involvement in five other similar ATM fraud incidents reported in and around Dwarka on the same day. Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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