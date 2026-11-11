Delhi Police Files FIR For Impersonation, Forgery In X Account Blocking Bid

Delhi Police have launched an investigation and registered an FIR against unknown individuals for allegedly impersonating senior officers and forging signatures to issue fake notices demanding the blocking of two organisations' accounts on social media platform X.

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Key Points Delhi Police registered an FIR against unidentified persons for impersonating officers and forging signatures.

Fabricated notices sought to block accounts of Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) and Software Freedom Law Centre on X.

The issue emerged during a Delhi High Court hearing on November 6, where X confirmed the notices were forged.

X clarified that it did not block any accounts based on these purported notices.

The Crime Branch has initiated an investigation to identify those responsible for the fraudulent communications.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly impersonating them and forging a senior officer's signature to issue fabricated notices seeking the blocking of two organisations' accounts on the social media platform X, officials said on Wednesday.

Investigation Into Forged Notices

The case came to light during a hearing before the Delhi High Court on November 6, when X informed the court that an internal probe had established that the notices purportedly issued in the name of Delhi Police were forged.

The social media platform told the court that an impostor fraudulently used the identity of the Delhi Police, seeking the blocking of accounts belonging to the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) and the Software Freedom Law Centre.

X clarified that it had not taken down or blocked the accounts on the basis of the purported notices.

Taking cognisance of the alleged impersonation and forgery, the Crime Branch has registered an FIR against unknown persons and initiated an investigation to trace those behind the communications, officials said.

Further investigation is underway, officials said.