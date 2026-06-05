HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi Police Launches Probe Into Sophisticated CBSE Portal Cyberattacks

Delhi Police Launches Probe Into Sophisticated CBSE Portal Cyberattacks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 05, 2026 18:42 IST

x

Delhi Police has launched a comprehensive probe into sophisticated cyberattacks targeting the CBSE's crucial post-result portal, which handles Class 12 answer sheet verification, amidst student complaints about marking discrepancies.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police has registered an FIR and launched a probe into "coordinated" cyberattacks on the CBSE's post-result services portal.
  • The attacks involved large volumes of malicious traffic from both domestic and international IP addresses, targeting the portal for Class 12 answer sheet verification.
  • CBSE confirmed that all cyberattacks were successfully mitigated, ensuring no data breach or unauthorised access to its systems.
  • The incident follows a controversy where Class 12 students reported discrepancies between their handwriting and scanned answer sheets.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR and launched a probe into a series of "coordinated" and "sophisticated" cyberattacks targeting the CBSE's post-result services portal, officials said on Friday.

Police Investigate IT Act Violations

A case under sections 66 and 43(f) of the IT Act has been registered after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) lodged a formal complaint with the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police, they said.

 

The CBSE had earlier said that it approached Delhi Police after detecting a series of coordinated and sophisticated cyberattacks on its post-result services portal, which was launched on June 2 for verification and re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets following complaints of glitches in its on-screen marking (OSM) system.

Understanding The Cyberattack And Its Impact

According to the CBSE, the portal came under repeated attacks over the past three days, involving large volumes of malicious traffic originating from multiple IP addresses located both within and outside the country.

The board, however, maintained that all the attacks were successfully mitigated and that no data breach or unauthorised access to its systems was detected.

The developments follow a controversy triggered by complaints by some Class 12 students alleging that scanned copies of their answer sheets uploaded by the board did not match their handwriting.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Malicious actors staged DOS attacks on re-evaluation portal: CBSE
Malicious actors staged DOS attacks on re-evaluation portal: CBSE
Day after cyberattack claim, CBSE processes 40,000 re-evaluation requests
Day after cyberattack claim, CBSE processes 40,000 re-evaluation requests
CBSE revaluation portal hit by cyberattack, fees spike to Rs 68,000
CBSE revaluation portal hit by cyberattack, fees spike to Rs 68,000
Delhi Police Uncover Exam Cheating Ring Using Remote Access and Outsourced Answers
Delhi Police Uncover Exam Cheating Ring Using Remote Access and Outsourced Answers
CBSE denies paper leak, will approach police against 'fake' news
CBSE denies paper leak, will approach police against 'fake' news

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

webstory image 2

8 Incredible Places To Explore In Telangana

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 12 Famous Novels Set In India

VIDEOS

WATCH: Bhalesa Wrapped in a Magical Blanket of White Mist After Rain1:02

WATCH: Bhalesa Wrapped in a Magical Blanket of White Mist...

WATCH: PM Modi Plants Sapling on World Environment Day1:32

WATCH: PM Modi Plants Sapling on World Environment Day

Govinda Breaks Down At Pahlaj Nihalani's Funeral3:17

Govinda Breaks Down At Pahlaj Nihalani's Funeral

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO