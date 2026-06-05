Delhi Police Launches Probe Into Sophisticated CBSE Portal Cyberattacks

Delhi Police has launched a comprehensive probe into sophisticated cyberattacks targeting the CBSE's crucial post-result portal, which handles Class 12 answer sheet verification, amidst student complaints about marking discrepancies.

Key Points Delhi Police has registered an FIR and launched a probe into "coordinated" cyberattacks on the CBSE's post-result services portal.

The attacks involved large volumes of malicious traffic from both domestic and international IP addresses, targeting the portal for Class 12 answer sheet verification.

CBSE confirmed that all cyberattacks were successfully mitigated, ensuring no data breach or unauthorised access to its systems.

The incident follows a controversy where Class 12 students reported discrepancies between their handwriting and scanned answer sheets.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR and launched a probe into a series of "coordinated" and "sophisticated" cyberattacks targeting the CBSE's post-result services portal, officials said on Friday.

Police Investigate IT Act Violations

A case under sections 66 and 43(f) of the IT Act has been registered after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) lodged a formal complaint with the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police, they said.

The CBSE had earlier said that it approached Delhi Police after detecting a series of coordinated and sophisticated cyberattacks on its post-result services portal, which was launched on June 2 for verification and re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets following complaints of glitches in its on-screen marking (OSM) system.

Understanding The Cyberattack And Its Impact

According to the CBSE, the portal came under repeated attacks over the past three days, involving large volumes of malicious traffic originating from multiple IP addresses located both within and outside the country.

The board, however, maintained that all the attacks were successfully mitigated and that no data breach or unauthorised access to its systems was detected.

The developments follow a controversy triggered by complaints by some Class 12 students alleging that scanned copies of their answer sheets uploaded by the board did not match their handwriting.