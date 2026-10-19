Noise objection turned fatal: 7 charged in Manipuri musician's murder

The Delhi police filed a detailed chargesheet against seven individuals in the brutal murder of Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, who was killed after objecting to noise, as investigations continue into a possible racial angle.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi police filed a 500-page chargesheet against seven persons in the murder case of Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh on Monday.

Singh, 54, was assaulted by a group of men on September 6 after he went downstairs to object to loud noise and commotion outside his residence.

The accused, all dhaba workers, allegedly pursued Singh upstairs and brutally assaulted him in front of his son.

Investigators believe the accused intended to "teach him a lesson" for complaining about noise but did not expect the assault to be fatal.

Police are currently examining all aspects of the case, including the possibility of a racial angle.

The Delhi police filed an over 500-page chargesheet against seven persons in a Saket court in connection with the murder case of a 54-year-old Manipuri musician and music teacher in southeast Delhi's Kilokari village, an official said on Monday.

Details Of The Chargesheet

The chargesheet, backed by statements of more than 30 witnesses, has been filed under sections pertaining to criminal conspiracy, murder by a group of five or more persons, murder and house-trespass, the officer said.

The accused named in the chargesheet are Bharat Kumar (19), Pramod (26), Ramzan Khan (22), Deepanshu (21), Mohan Vishwakarma (32), Vijay (36) and Mannu (26).

A juvenile was also apprehended in the case. All the accused are workers of a dhaba.

The Incident And Investigation

The victim, Chongtham Vikram Singh, was assaulted by a group of men on September 6 after he went downstairs to object to loud noise and commotion outside his residence.

According to the investigation, he was pursued upstairs by eight men who assaulted him brutally outside his apartment, in front of his son, before fleeing.

The accused in the killing allegedly wanted to "teach him a lesson" for objecting to noise outside his home by beating him, but did not expect the assault to turn fatal.

A police source said that during questioning, the accused allegedly told the police that they assaulted the musician with fists and blows after he objected to the commotion outside his residence.

Singh had on some occasions complained to the owner of a nearby dhaba about the noise caused by people gathering there. However, the police had not received any formal complaint from Singh regarding the noise.

The police said they are examining all aspects of the case, including whether there was any racial angle.