Delhi Police dismisses reports of protester's death

Delhi Police has strongly refuted viral social media claims regarding a protester's death during a CJP lathi charge, warning of severe legal consequences for those spreading misinformation and urging public calm.

IMAGE: Supporters of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) hold placards during a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, on July 21, 2026. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Key Points Delhi Police dismissed social media claims of a protester's death during a CJP protest lathi-charge.

DCP Sachin Sharma labelled the claims as "false propaganda" designed to incite panic and anti-police sentiment.

Authorities urged the public to verify information before sharing and to avoid circulating unverified content.

Strict legal action will be taken against individuals spreading misleading or inflammatory posts.

Police appealed for calm, peace, and non-violence, highlighting the risk of misinformation escalating law and order issues.

The Delhi Police on Thursday dismissed as false the social media posts claiming that a woman protester had died during police lathi charge at the Cockraoch Janata Party protest in the national capital and warned of strict legal action against those spreading misinformation.

New Delhi DCP Sachin Sharma said no protester has died during the protest and described the viral claim as 'false propaganda' aimed at 'creating panic and fuelling anti-police and anti-establishment sentiments'.

Police Urge Public To Verify Information

Police appealed to the public not to circulate unverified information and urged people to rely only on verified facts before sharing any content on social media.

"Legal action will be taken against those who incite people by spreading such false posts," Delhi Police said in a statement, adding that stringent action would be initiated against anyone found disseminating misleading or inflammatory content.

Police also appealed to everyone to remain calm, maintain peace and refrain from violence, saying misinformation could aggravate the law and order situation.