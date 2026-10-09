Delhi Police denies protest nod to CJP, cites 'serious law and order concerns'

The Delhi Police has denied permission for the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) planned protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, citing significant law and order concerns and potential public inconvenience.

IMAGE: Heavy security personnel deployed behind barricades near Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police denied permission for the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar.

The denial was based on concerns over potential 'serious' law and order issues and inconvenience to citizens.

Police noted that the CJP's communication was an intimation, not a formal application, which requires submission 10 days prior.

Previous violations of protest conditions, such as exceeding time limits, were also cited as reasons for the denial.

The CJP planned to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter-list tampering and bypassing colleagues.

The Delhi Police has cited the possibility of 'serious' law and order concerns and inconvenience to residents and citizens to deny permission to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for its proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10.

In a letter addressed to the party's co-convenor Saurav Das and joint secretary Balkrishna, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi district, said granting permission for the demonstration could lead to serious law-and-order issues.

"In the larger public interest, the permission sought cannot be granted and is hereby denied," the letter stated.

Reasons for Denial

The police also pointed out that the communication received from the outfit regarding the proposed protest was merely an intimation and not a duly submitted application seeking permission.

According to the letter, the guidelines require applications for holding programmes at Jantar Mantar to be submitted at least 10 days before the proposed date.

Police further cited previous instances of alleged violations of protest conditions, including demonstrations continuing beyond the stipulated time limits, which had resulted in law and order issues.

Context of the Protest

The restrictions have been proposed in view of the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Heavy police deployment has been made to maintain law and order condition in several parts of the national capital.

Kumar is facing allegations of voter-list tampering under the guise of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and of bypassing his two colleagues to alter Form 6, a key document to register as a voter.