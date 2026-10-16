Delhi police curb CJP's tricolour march, offers limited flag-waving

Delhi police have issued a warning against the Cockroach Janta Party's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march in Connaught Place on Friday, citing prohibitory orders and offering an alternative for symbolic patriotism.

IMAGE: Heavy security deployment at the Inner Circle of Connaught Place during a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi, October 11, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi police urged people to avoid the CJP's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march at Connaught Place on Friday.

Police indicated they might allow a select group to wave the national flag and sing the anthem at a suitable place.

Prohibitory orders (Section 163 BNSS) are in force in Connaught Place, and security has been stepped up.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday urged people to join the march on Friday, October 16, despite police warnings.

Central Park, the proposed venue, will remain closed on October 16 and 17 for "administrative reasons".

Delhi police urged people to stay away from the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march at Connaught Place on Friday, but said it could facilitate a select group of people to wave the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable place.

In a statement issued on Thursday, police cited prohibitory orders in force in Connaught Place and adjoining areas, while indicating that a limited number of people could be allowed to participate in the symbolic display of patriotism.

Prohibitory Orders In Effect

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is already in force in the area to maintain peace and tranquillity and protect human lives as well as public and private properties, the statement said.

Security has been stepped up at several locations as a precautionary measure, including in the Jhandewalan area along Rani Jhansi Road, where Dipke is staying.

CJP's Call For March

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday urged people to join the "Lehra do Tiranga" march carrying the national flag at Central Park, Connaught Place, on Friday amid a stand-off with Delhi Police over demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The CJP has appealed to the public through social media and a press conference to assemble at Central Park at 5 pm on October 16 with tricolour flags.

Venue Closure And Police Warning

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has informed Delhi Police that Central Park will remain closed on October 16 and 17 for "administrative reasons."

It has also requested security arrangements to prevent unauthorised access to the park, the statement said.

The police said various trader and market associations in Connaught Place and adjoining areas have sought protection for their establishments from unruly elements and unlawful assemblies, which could affect business during the festive season.

The city force said legal action would be taken against those who defy the prohibitory orders.

It also emphasised that the national flag must be carried and displayed, and the national anthem sung, in the prescribed manner and with due respect, dignity and decorum.