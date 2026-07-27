Delhi Police cracks down on anti-Modi posts after protests

The Delhi Police has taken decisive action, directing multiple social media platforms to remove offensive and abusive posts targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

IMAGE: Demonstrators raise slogans during students' protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points The Delhi Police has directed social media platforms to remove posts and videos with offensive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The objectionable content surfaced during student protests at Jantar Mantar and violence linked to the 'Sansad Chalo' march.

The police's social media monitoring team is actively scanning online platforms to identify and issue notices for such content.

Several crude comments and abusive videos targeting the Prime Minister have already been taken down.

Monitoring continues to ensure appropriate action against content violating applicable rules.

The Delhi Police has directed multiple social media platforms to remove posts and videos containing offensive and abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi that were uploaded during the student protests at Jantar Mantar and the violence linked to the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march, officials said on Monday.

Monitoring and Enforcement

According to the Delhi Police, several posts using abusive language against the Prime Minister surfaced across various social media platforms during the protests and subsequent violence in the national capital. Officials said the Delhi Police's social media monitoring team has been continuously scanning online platforms to identify such content.

Upon detecting objectionable posts, notices are being issued to the respective social media intermediaries, directing them to remove the content.

Police said several crude comments and videos containing abusive language directed at the Prime Minister have already been taken down following notices issued by the force.

The monitoring exercise is continuing, with the cyber and social media teams maintaining a close watch on online activity related to the protests to identify additional offensive posts and ensure appropriate action is taken against content found to be in violation of applicable rules.