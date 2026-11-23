A Delhi Police constable faces suspension and departmental action after allegedly demanding a Maruti Brezza as dowry and cancelling his wedding in Sonipat when the car was not provided.

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Key Points Delhi Police Constable Kuldeep was suspended on Monday for allegedly demanding dowry.

The constable reportedly called off his wedding on November 20 in Sonipat after the bride's family could not arrange a Maruti Brezza.

The bride's father, Subhash Kumar, claimed Kuldeep insisted on a Maruti Brezza over a booked Hyundai Aura.

The family also alleged demands for jewellery for the groom's brother and his wife, and other wedding arrangements.

A Delhi Police constable has been placed under suspension with immediate effect over allegations of demanding dowry and calling off his wedding after the bride's family failed to arrange a Maruti Brezza of his choice, an official said on Monday.

Constable Suspended For Dowry Allegations

Constable Kuldeep, posted in the Delhi Police's Outernorth District, has been suspended pending departmental action.

"The police personnel's conduct has been viewed seriously and departmental proceedings have been initiated against him in accordance with prescribed rules," according to a statement issued on Monday.

The incident took place on November 20 in Sonipat, Haryana, where the marriage was scheduled to be solemnised at Mamchand Vatika.

The Dowry Demand Details

According to a complaint lodged by the bride's father, Subhash Kumar, he had booked a Hyundai Aura worth around Rs 9.5 lakh for the groom. However, Kuldeep allegedly insisted on a Maruti Brezza costing around Rs 13 lakh, saying he did not like the car booked for him.

Kumar claimed that he cancelled the booking of the Hyundai Aura and tried to arrange a Brezza but could not find one due to its unavailability at some showrooms.

The bride's family also alleged that they had arranged furniture, including sofas and an almirah, a two-tola gold chain for the groom and four-tola gold earrings for his mother, besides other gifts.

The complainant further alleged that the groom's family demanded jewellery for the groom's brother and his wife. They had also arranged a decorated mare and a DJ for the wedding at the insistence of the groom's family.

Wedding Called Off Over Car Dispute

On the wedding day, Kuldeep and his mother allegedly arrived at the venue in ordinary clothes around 7.15 pm. After finding that the Brezza had not been arranged, he allegedly abused the bride's family and left the venue along with his mother despite repeated requests to complete the wedding rituals.

Sonipat Deputy Commissioner of Police Jitender Gahlawat said on Monday that a complaint had been received from the bride's family.

Police said the family had sought a day's time to try to resolve the matter through community members and requested that no action be taken till then.