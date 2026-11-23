A Delhi Police constable faces suspension and departmental action following serious allegations of demanding a Maruti Brezza as dowry and subsequently cancelling his wedding when the vehicle could not be provided.

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Key Points A Delhi Police constable, Kuldeep, was suspended on Monday over allegations of dowry demand.

He allegedly insisted on a Maruti Brezza, costing around Rs 13 lakh, despite the bride's family booking a Hyundai Aura.

The wedding, scheduled for November 20 in Sonipat, Haryana, was called off after the Brezza could not be arranged.

The bride's family also alleged demands for other gifts and jewellery for the groom's relatives.

Police in Sonipat received a complaint, but the family requested a day's time to resolve the matter through community members.

A Delhi Police constable has been placed under suspension with immediate effect over allegations of demanding dowry and calling off his wedding after the bride's family failed to arrange a Maruti Brezza of his choice, an official said on Monday.

Police Action Against Constable

Constable Kuldeep, posted in the Delhi Police's Outernorth District, has been suspended pending departmental action.

"Taking serious note of the allegations regarding the demand for dowry and the subsequent calling off of the marriage, the misconduct of Constable Kuldeep has been viewed seriously. Accordingly, he has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending departmental action. The incident pertains to Sonepat in Haryana," statement of the Delhi Police read.

It further read that the conduct of the police personnel concerned has been viewed with utmost seriousness and necessary departmental proceedings have been initiated against him in accordance with the prescribed rules.

Dowry Demands And Wedding Cancellation

The incident took place on November 20 in Sonipat, Haryana, where the marriage was scheduled to be solemnised at Mamchand Vatika.

According to a complaint lodged by the bride's father, Subhash Kumar, he had booked a Hyundai Aura worth around Rs 9.5 lakh for the groom. However, Kuldeep allegedly insisted on a Maruti Brezza costing around Rs 13 lakh, saying he did not like the car booked for him.

Kumar claimed that he cancelled the booking of the Hyundai Aura and tried to arrange a Brezza but could not find one due to its unavailability at some showrooms.

The bride's family also alleged that they had arranged furniture, including sofas and an almirah, a two-tola gold chain for the groom and four-tola gold earrings for his mother, besides other gifts.

The complainant further alleged that the groom's family demanded jewellery for the groom's brother and his wife. They had also arranged a decorated mare and a DJ for the wedding at the insistence of the groom's family.

Investigation And Family's Request

On the wedding day, Kuldeep and his mother allegedly arrived at the venue in ordinary clothes around 7.15 pm. After finding that the Brezza had not been arranged, he allegedly abused the bride's family and left the venue along with his mother despite repeated requests to complete the wedding rituals.

Sonipat Deputy Commissioner of Police Jitender Gahlawat said on Monday that a complaint had been received from the bride's family.

Police said the family had sought a day's time to try to resolve the matter through community members and requested that no action be taken till then.