Haryana Celebratory Firing Claims Life Of Delhi Police Constable

A Delhi Police constable tragically lost his life due to alleged celebratory firing at a 'jalwa pujan' ceremony in Haryana, prompting a police investigation and the registration of a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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Key Points A Delhi Police constable, Amarjeet, tragically died from a bullet wound sustained during alleged celebratory firing at a function in Hansi, Haryana.

The incident occurred at a 'jalwa pujan' ceremony celebrating the birth of a boy, where two individuals, including a Haryana Police personnel, allegedly fired shots.

Amarjeet suffered excessive bleeding after being struck in the leg and succumbed to his injuries after being referred to Hisar.

A case has been registered under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and the Arms Act against the two accused.

Police investigation is ongoing to determine who fired the fatal shot and to bring the culprits to justice.

A Delhi Police constable died of a bullet wound sustained during alleged celebratory firing at a function in Haryana's Hansi, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Wednesday evening at Singhwa Khas village, Baas station house officer Jai Singh told PTI over phone.

He said the constable -- identified as Amarjeet, aged around 35 -- had come to attend 'jalwa pujan' ceremony organised in the village by a family to celebrate birth of a boy. The family had invited several guests to attend the event and Amarjeet was one of them. During the event when music was playing, two persons including a Haryana Police personnel allegedly indulged in celebratory firing. Celebratory firing is a punishable under law.

Investigation Into Fatal Firing Incident

The SHO said investigation is underway to ascertain who fired the shot which struck Amarjeet in the leg, resulting in excessive bleeding. Amarjeet hails from Jind district's Safidon, he said. "Two people indulged in celebratory firing at the event. One of them is a Haryana Police personnel posted in Bhiwani," he said.

The Delhi Police constable was first rushed to a hospital in Bhiwani and then referred to Hisar where he died on Thursday, the SHO said, adding that excessive blood loss is suspected to be cause of death. A case has been registered under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under provisions of the Arms Act on the complaint of Amarjeet's wife, which names the two persons engaging in celebratory firing, the SHO said.