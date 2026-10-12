Delhi Police gets 300 social media posts taken down

Delhi Police are actively monitoring social media platforms and taking down hundreds of posts to combat the spread of misinformation and prevent public unrest amid ongoing protests in the capital.

IMAGE: The Delhi police detain protesters during a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at the Inner Circle of Connaught Place, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police are monitoring social media to curb misinformation during protests.

Around 300 posts spreading rumours or inciting unrest have been taken down on Monday.

Police arrested a 24-year-old man days after for using AI to create a fabricated video.

The fabricated video falsely depicted a police officer sexually harassing a woman journalist.

Police have also asked social media platform X to remove misleading content related to the protests.

Delhi Police is monitoring various social media platforms to curb the spread of misinformation amid protests in the capital, with around 300 posts allegedly aimed at spreading rumours or creating public unrest taken down, police sources said on Monday.

Police Action Against Misinformation

The action comes days after police arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to create and circulate a fabricated video depicting a police officer sexually harassing a woman journalist during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The accused, identified as Nadeem Ahmed, allegedly circulated the video falsely portraying a police personnel in an objectionable manner, police said. The incident is being investigated separately from the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against police personnel by women journalists.

The police have also approached social media platform X seeking the removal of objectionable and allegedly misleading content linked to the protests, sources said.

The social media monitoring exercise is aimed at identifying fabricated content, misleading claims and posts that could potentially disturb public order, they added.

Police teams are scanning online platforms, while further action is being taken against content found to be spreading misinformation or attempting to incite unrest, sources said.