Delhi Police has successfully dismantled four alleged prostitution rackets operating under the guise of spa and massage centres in central Delhi, rescuing 29 women and apprehending 15 individuals.

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Key Points Delhi Police busted four alleged prostitution rackets operating from spa and massage centres in central Delhi.

Twenty-nine women were rescued during the operations on Friday.

Fifteen individuals, including spa owners, managers, and customers, were apprehended.

Raids were conducted on Thursday in Paharganj, Nabi Karim, and Karol Bagh after deploying decoy customers.

Four cases have been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Delhi Police has busted four alleged prostitution rackets operating under the guise of spa and massage centres in central Delhi, rescuing 29 women, an official said on Friday.

Police Action Against Illegal Operations

Police also said that they have apprehended 15 people, including spa owners, managers and customers.

The raids were conducted on Thursday at four spa centres in Paharganj, Nabi Karim and Karol Bagh following inputs about alleged prostitution activities being carried out in the establishments.

Police teams deployed decoy customers to verify the information before conducting coordinated raids. Four cases were registered.

Further investigation is underway.