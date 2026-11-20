Delhi Police has successfully dismantled a sophisticated pan-India cyber fraud network that orchestrated a Rs 67.78 lakh stock market and IPO investment scam, leading to the arrest of seven individuals involved in creating and managing mule accounts.

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Key Points Delhi Police on Friday busted a pan-India network involved in arranging mule accounts for cyber frauds.

A Dwarka-based family was duped of Rs 67.78 lakh through fraudulent stock market and IPO investment schemes.

The syndicate used bogus firms and manipulated KYC documents to create bank accounts for diverting fraud proceeds.

Seven accused from five states have been arrested by the IFSO team following an extensive financial investigation.

The arrested individuals played various roles, including providing bank accounts, supplying mule-account kits, acting as couriers, and offering technical assistance.

Delhi Police on Friday said it has busted a pan-India network involved in arranging mule accounts for cyber frauds who allegedly duped a family of Rs 67.78 lakh on the pretext of stock market and IPO investments.

Investigation by the Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit revealed that an organised network was allegedly creating bank accounts in the name of bogus firms and supplying them to cybercriminals to receive and divert proceeds of fraud, they said.

How The Investment Scam Unfolded

The case came to light after a Dwarka-based complainant, Nandan Singh Nayal, and his family members were lured into investing in shares and IPOs by fraudulent social media groups.

Certain persons allegedly posed as stock market experts and shared fabricated profit screenshots and investment advice to convince the victims about the authenticity of the investment opportunities.

They were subsequently directed to invest through a fake online platform which displayed fictitious profits and promised attractive returns and IPO allotments, police said.

The complainant and his family members transferred a total of Rs 67.78 lakh through 22 transactions into bank accounts provided by the cybercriminals.

When they attempted to withdraw the money, they were told to deposit an additional Rs 1.10 crore on the pretext of clearing pending orders and other dues. After the victims refused to make further payments, the cybercriminals cut off contact, they said.

Unravelling The Mule Account Network

During investigation, police found that the cheated money was routed through multiple bank accounts belonging to bogus firms, revealing an organised mule-account network.

The syndicate allegedly arranged bank accounts using manipulated KYC documents, while cyber fraud proceeds were withdrawn through ATMs and bearer cheques, or converted into cryptocurrency, officials said.

A case was registered in this connection under relevant sections at the Special Cell police station.

Seven Accused Arrested Across Five States

Following an extensive financial investigation involving thousands of transactions and multiple layers of beneficiary accounts, the IFSO team arrested seven accused from five states.

The arrestees have been identified as Pawan Kumar (44), a resident of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Md Izhaan (27) from Lucknow, Aryan Kanaujia (21) and Sanu Katheriya alias Kartik (21) from Kanpur, Ankit alias Monu (30) from Gurugram, and Ashbind Kumar Singh alias Boss (45) and Hemant Kumar Shah alias Jitendra (43), both residents of Delhi.

Pawan Kumar allegedly provided a bank account that received Rs 7.5 lakh of the cheated money, while Izhaan was involved in supplying mule-account kits to the network, police said.

Kanaujia allegedly worked as a courier for delivering these account kits and received payments in cryptocurrency, while Katheriya acted as a dealer arranging mule bank accounts for the syndicate.

Ankit allegedly provided technical assistance, including APK-based facilities used to operate the fraudulent banking network.

Ashbind Kumar Singh allegedly operated a current account that received Rs 10 lakh of the cheated amount, while digital evidence recovered from Hemant Kumar Shah's mobile phone revealed details of other suspected bogus-firm bank accounts, they said.