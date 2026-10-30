How Delhi Police Uncovered A Mobile Cyber Fraud Network

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated cyber-fraud network that operated a mobile call centre from a moving SUV, leading to the arrest of three individuals involved in defrauding victims of significant sums.

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Key Points Delhi Police busted a cyber-fraud network operating from a moving SUV, used as a mobile call centre, arresting three persons on Friday.

The accused allegedly defrauded a Madhya Pradesh resident of Rs 65,000 on the pretext of processing insurance policy refunds.

Lokesh Tomar coordinated the operation and arranged mule bank accounts, Tushar contacted victims for sensitive details, and Himanshu Rathore provided bank accounts for money transfers.

Police recovered seven mobile phones, 15 bank/debit/Metro cards, six cheque books, and other financial documents from the arrested individuals.

The investigation is also examining potential links to cyber-fraud cases in Mumbai and Telangana, and the use of false address details for bank accounts.

Delhi Police busted an alleged cyber-fraud network operating from a moving SUV, which was being used as a mobile call centre to evade location tracking, and arrested three persons, officials said on Friday.

The police recovered seven mobile phones, 15 bank, debit and Metro cards, six cheque books, three passbooks and other financial documents from the accused, they said.

The accused have been identified as Lokesh Tomar (37), Himanshu Rathore and Tushar (35), all residents of Delhi.

Uncovering The Fraud Scheme

The case came to light following a complaint by Neelesh Vishwakarma, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, who was allegedly cheated of Rs 65,000 on the pretext of processing fees for the refund of Rs 45 lakh invested in insurance policies.

An FIR was registered in east Delhi, and an investigation was initiated. During the probe, a bank account linked to Rathore came under scrutiny after suspicious transactions were flagged on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP). Further investigation led police to other suspected members of the network, officials said.

Mobile Operations And Arrests

Police said Rathore was apprehended during the investigation, following which technical analysis and field surveillance helped them trace the other accused.

The accused were allegedly using a car as a mobile operational base and frequently changing locations to evade detection. The vehicle was intercepted in the Old Kondli area of east Delhi, leading to the arrest of the other two accused and recovery of the incriminating material, they said.

Roles Of The Accused And Ongoing Probe

According to the police, Tomar is suspected to have coordinated the operation and arranged mule bank accounts to route the allegedly defrauded money. His possible links to cyber-fraud cases in Mumbai and Telangana are also being examined.

Tushar allegedly contacted potential victims and induced them to share sensitive banking details, including one-time passwords (OTPs) and credentials, by posing as officials or representatives, while Rathore allegedly provided bank accounts for receiving and transferring the money in exchange for commission, police said.

The investigation is also examining whether some bank accounts were opened using false address details and subsequently handed over to other members of the network.

Apart from the seven mobile phones and 15 bank, debit and Metro cards, police also recovered five PAN cards, four Aadhaar cards or copies, six cheque books, three passbooks, a signed cheque, two rent agreements, 11 passport-size photographs, nine pages containing a customer list and a suspected forged NPCI stamp.