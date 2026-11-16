How Delhi Police Uncovered A Call Centre Impersonating Doctors

Delhi Police has successfully dismantled an illegal call centre in Pitampura, where fraudsters impersonated doctors to sell Unani medicines using stolen confidential customer data, leading to the arrest of twelve individuals.

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Key Points Delhi Police busted an illegal call centre in Pitampura, northwest Delhi, on Monday.

Employees allegedly impersonated doctors to dupe customers into purchasing Unani medicines.

Confidential customer data was suspected to be stolen from a healthcare company and its distributor.

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the racket, which operated as MDL Natural Unani Healthcare.

The probe revealed a structured operation involving telecalling agents, accountants, and a supervisor.

The Delhi Police has busted an illegal call centre in northwest Delhi's Pitampura, where employees allegedly impersonated doctors to dupe customers into purchasing Unani medicines using confidential data suspected to be stolen from a healthcare company and its distributor, officials said on Monday.

Uncovering The Fraudulent Operation

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the racket, which was allegedly operating in the name of MDL Natural Unani Healthcare Pvt Ltd/Natural Unani Health Care from an office in Shivaji Market, Pitampura.

The police seized 40 mobile phones, three laptops containing confidential customer details and crucial digital evidence, and six fake stamps allegedly used in the fraudulent operations.

The case was registered at the Special Cell police station on October 30 on a complaint by Deepanshu, authorised representative of M/s Atiya Health Care Pvt Ltd (AHCPL).

During the investigation, the police found that the syndicate had allegedly procured confidential customer databases belonging to AHCPL and its distributor UMPL without authorisation and used them to contact customers through telecalling agents, officials said.

The callers allegedly impersonated doctors and persuaded customers to purchase medicines through fraudulent calls. The accused were also involved in processing fake orders and other activities related to the unauthorised call centre, they said.

The probe revealed a structured operation, from telecalling agents to accountants and a supervisor, police said.