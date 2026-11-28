Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an interstate arms supply racket, apprehending two individuals and seizing sophisticated foreign-made pistols and a revolver, preventing potential misuse of illegal firearms.

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Key Points Delhi Police busted an interstate arms supply racket on Saturday.

Two men, Sushant Sindhu alias Sonu and Shubham, were arrested in connection with the racket.

Police recovered two sophisticated foreign-made pistols and a revolver during the operation.

Shubham allegedly procured a weapon for celebratory firing at his brother's upcoming wedding.

Sushant allegedly sourced the illegal weapons from a supplier in Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi Police on Saturday said it has busted an interstate arms supply racket and arrested two men, recovering two sophisticated foreign-made pistols and a revolver.

Key Arrests In Arms Racket

The accused have been identified as Sushant Sindhu alias Sonu (22) and Shubham (21).

Sushant was apprehended on November 12 from the parking area of a mall near Dwarka Sector 14 metro station. Two firearms, including a pistol and a revolver, were recovered from his bag.

During interrogation, he disclosed that he had sold another pistol to Shubham, who was subsequently arrested from Dichaun Kalan village. Shubham allegedly procured the weapon for celebratory firing at his brother's upcoming wedding, police said.

Sushant allegedly entered the illegal arms trade to earn easy money and procured the weapons from a supplier in Uttar Pradesh.