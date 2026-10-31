Delhi Police Uncover Major Cyber Fraud Ring Targeting South India

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated cyber-fraud network, arresting four key individuals involved in duping people across South India with false promises of loans and scholarships, highlighting the growing threat of online financial scams.

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Key Points Delhi Police busted an organised cyber-fraud network allegedly involved in duping people, particularly in South India, on the pretext of providing loans and scholarships.

Four persons, including Amit Kapoor, Shiva Singh Chaudhary, S Gaurav alias Appu, and Seraj Ansari alias Dawood, were arrested in connection with the case.

The network operated by inducing victims to transfer money into fraudulently arranged bank accounts and SIM cards, which were then used to withdraw the funds.

The case came to light during an analysis of cybercrime complaints and financial transactions recorded on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and the SAMVANYA portal.

Police recovered 21 mobile phones, documents containing details of victims and customers, and Rs 45,170 in cash during the investigation.

Delhi Police has busted an organised cyber-fraud network allegedly involved in duping people, particularly in South India, on the pretext of providing loans, scholarships and other financial benefits, and arrested four persons in connection with the case, officials said on Saturday.

Uncovering The Fraud Network

The police also bound down five women telecallers allegedly associated with the suspected calling operation and recovered 21 mobile phones, documents containing details of victims and customers, and Rs 45,170 in cash.

The case came to light during an analysis of cybercrime complaints and financial transactions recorded on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and the SAMVANYA portal, when the staff of the Cyber Police Station in West District detected a pattern of suspected fraud involving bank accounts maintained in the district.

Victims, particularly those residing in Tamil Nadu and other parts of South India, were allegedly induced to transfer money on the pretext of obtaining scholarships and other financial benefits, police said.

During verification, a bank account maintained with Karnataka Bank's Vikaspuri branch was found linked to three cybercrime complaints. Further examination of the account and its associated SIM card led the police to Amit Kapoor, who allegedly handled the account and facilitated withdrawals of money received from victims.

Key Arrests And Modus Operandi

An FIR was registered in West Delhi, and an investigation was launched. A police team arrested Amit Kapoor, Shiva Singh Chaudhary and S Gaurav alias Appu during the investigation. Their alleged roles included arranging and handling bank accounts and SIM cards, facilitating withdrawals and coordinating the movement of cheated money.

Further investigation revealed that Gaurav allegedly acted as a link between those arranging bank accounts and persons associated with a calling operation targeting victims in South India, police said.

Acting on the leads, the team raided a premises in Budhella, Vikaspuri, where six persons, including five women telecallers and Seraj Ansari alias Dawood, who allegedly managed the establishment, were found.

The police recovered mobile phones, notepads, registers and banking documents containing details of customers and suspected victims. The material indicated that calls were allegedly being made to people with offers of loans and other financial schemes.

Network Structure And Recoveries

Ansari was subsequently arrested on the basis of evidence collected during the investigation, while the five women telecallers were bound over in the case, police said.

The accused allegedly operated through a network in which different members had specific roles. Bank accounts and SIM cards were arranged to receive money from victims, while callers allegedly persuaded people to transfer funds by promising loans, scholarships and other financial benefits.

The account details, UPI IDs and QR codes were allegedly shared with victims to receive the money. Once the funds were credited, they were withdrawn through different channels, including ATMs, and handed over to other members of the network. Commissions were allegedly retained for arranging bank accounts, supplying SIM cards and facilitating the movement of money, police said.

The police recovered 12 smartphones, nine keypad mobile phones, 10 notepads, five registers, a debit card, two cheque books and Rs 45,170 in cash.