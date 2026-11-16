How Delhi Police Uncovered A Nationwide Fake Call Centre Scam

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated fake call centre operation in Dwarka, arresting 20 individuals involved in a nationwide scam that defrauded manufacturers and traders by falsely promising connections with foreign buyers and demanding payments for fake certifications.

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Key Points Delhi Police busted a fake call centre in Dwarka on Monday, apprehending 20 people, including the owner and manager.

The call centre, 'Web Solutions Export,' defrauded manufacturers and traders nationwide by promising to arrange foreign buyers.

Victims were enrolled in paid membership plans and then connected with 'fake buyers' (call centre employees) who demanded payments for bogus certifications.

The operation involved mule bank accounts and separate teams for sales, customer support, and fake buyer interactions.

Police recovered 34 mobile phones, eight laptops, 14 CPUs, fake certificates, and other incriminating documents during the raid.

Delhi Police has busted a fake call centre in Dwarka area that allegedly cheated manufacturers and traders nationwide on the pretext of arranging foreign buyers for their products, apprehending 20 people, including the registered owner and operating manager of the firm, officials said on Monday.

Uncovering The Fraudulent Operation

Police raided the office of a firm operating under the name "Web Solutions Export" in Palam Extension, Sector 7, and recovered 34 mobile phones, eight laptops, 14 CPUs, fake certificates, cheque books and other incriminating documents, they said.

The alleged racket came to light during analysis of reports on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), which revealed that frauds were collecting cheated money through mule bank accounts registered in Dwarka area.

One such account in the name of a firm was flagged in a cyber fraud complaint registered in Maharashtra.

Police traced the firm to an office building in Palam Extension, where a call centre was operating. During the raid, police found around 20 people working in the office on mobile phones and computer systems, officials said.

Modus Operandi Of The Scam

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was subsequently registered. During the investigation, police found that the accused targeted manufacturers and traders through Google listings, online campaigns, business-to-business portals and social media platforms.

They enrolled prospective victims in paid membership plans, starting at Rs 5,900 plus GST, promising to connect them with foreign buyers, they said.

After enrolment, the victims were given numbers of purported foreign buyers, who were actually employees at the same call centre, operating through foreign mobile numbers.

These fake buyers would lure traders with promises of large export orders and subsequently insist on various mandatory certifications, including ISO, GMP, BRC, IEC and food safety certificates, police said.

When the victims approached the company for the required documents, it charged them hefty amounts running into lakhs and supplied fake certificates. The purported buyers would then demand additional certifications, leading to repeated payments and further losses, they said.

Investigation And Arrests

The probe revealed that complaints from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh were linked to the firm's two bank accounts as well as a mobile number recovered from the call centre.

Police also found that the firm was registered in the name of a person who had allegedly lent his identity in return for a monthly payment, while the entire operation was managed by another person with separate teams handling sales, customer support, buyer connections, fake buyers and information technology.

The recovered items include 23 diaries, including the firm's bill book, two cheque books, plastic-coated fake certificates and other documents, police said.