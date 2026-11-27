Delhi Police has successfully dismantled a sophisticated cybercrime network, arresting five individuals involved in supplying mule bank accounts to an international syndicate operating from Cambodia, which facilitated fraudulent transactions worth Rs 2 crore.

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Key Points Delhi Police busted a cybercrime network supplying mule bank accounts to fraudsters, arresting five people on Friday.

The accused allegedly facilitated an international cybercrime syndicate operating from Cambodia, routing approximately Rs 2 crore in cheated funds.

Police discovered a suspicious application on seized mobile phones configured to automatically forward OTPs to overseas cybercriminals.

Seven social media channels involved in the buying and selling of mule accounts were identified, and suspicious bank accounts were frozen by the IFSO team.

The Delhi Police has busted a cybercrime network allegedly supplying mule bank accounts to fraudsters, arrested five people and detected suspicious transactions worth around Rs 2 crore, an official said on Friday.

The accused were allegedly working as facilitators for an international cybercrime syndicate operating from Cambodia and supplying bank accounts to criminals to receive and route money cheated from victims, the officer said.

Uncovering The Cybercrime Operation

The operation, conducted by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit, also helped work out two cybercrime cases registered in Andhra Pradesh.

"The case came to light during the investigation of an FIR registered at the Special Cell police station, when police received information about a gang allegedly providing bank accounts for facilitating cyber fraud," the officer said.

Police said they arrested the gang members -- Anish Khan (31), Intekhab (27), Altaf Hussain (45), Mohammad Mahfuzar Rahman (41) and Izhar Alam (34) -- who were staying at a hotel in Dwarka and operating a bank account in the name of private traders to route proceeds of cybercrime.

Digital Evidence And Freezing Accounts

"Police examined their mobile phones and found a suspicious application, allegedly configured to automatically forward incoming SMS messages, including one-time passwords (OTPs), to overseas cybercriminals," the officer said.

The application could have enabled remote access to bank accounts and facilitated financial frauds, police said.

Police recovered chats, cryptocurrency transaction details and other digital evidence from the seized phones and identified seven social media channels suspected to be involved in the buying and selling of mule bank accounts.

After the team detected suspicious transactions worth approximately Rs 2 crore in the mule accounts, the IFSO team and the bank froze them.

Police said further investigation is underway.