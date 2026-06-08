How Delhi Police Uncovered A Major Cyber Fraud Ring

Delhi Police have dismantled a sophisticated mule account syndicate in Jaipur, arresting two individuals involved in routing cyber fraud proceeds and uncovering a complex money-laundering operation.

Key Points Delhi Police arrested two men in Jaipur, busting a mule account syndicate used for routing cyber fraud proceeds.

The investigation was initiated after a Delhi resident lost Rs 1.91 lakh through unauthorised transactions following a mobile phone compromise.

Accused Lokesh Mahawar allegedly arranged and supplied nearly 30 mule bank accounts to cyber fraud syndicates.

Rohit Kumar Bairwa provided multiple bank accounts to Mahawar for a 2% commission on fraud proceeds.

A sophisticated money-laundering mechanism, including repaying loans with fraud proceeds, was uncovered.

The Delhi Police has arrested two men from Jaipur and claimed to have busted a mule account syndicate allegedly used to route proceeds from cyber frauds through multiple bank accounts, officials said on Monday.

The action followed an investigation into a cyber financial fraud case in which a Delhi resident lost Rs 1.91 lakh through unauthorised transactions after his mobile phone was allegedly compromised.

Unravelling The Cyber Fraud

According to police, the complainant approached the police on April 23 after discovering two unauthorised withdrawals of Rs 95,000 and Rs 96,000 from his bank account on consecutive days.

"The victim told police that his mobile phone had suddenly become unresponsive, with the screen turning black and the device overheating abnormally before the fraudulent transactions were carried out," the officer said.

Based on the complaint, an e-FIR was registered and a team launched a technical and financial investigation.

Busting The Mule Account Network

During the probe, investigators tracked the money trail and found that the defrauded amount had been transferred through multiple beneficiary accounts, allegedly linked to one of the accused.

Police said probe led them to Jaipur, where Rohit Kumar Bairwa (21) and Lokesh Mahawar (21), both were apprehended.

During interrogation, Bairwa allegedly told investigators that he had provided multiple bank accounts to Mahawar in return for a two per cent commission on the fraud proceeds received in those accounts.

Police said Mahawar was involved in arranging and supplying mule bank accounts to cyber fraud syndicates and had facilitated nearly 30 such accounts used for routing illicit funds.

The investigation also revealed a sophisticated money-laundering mechanism in which loans, including gold loans, were allegedly repaid using fraud proceeds to conceal the source of the money.

Further investigation is underway, police said.