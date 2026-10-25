Delhi Police Uncovers Major Cyber Fraud Targeting Over 50 Individuals

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated cyber-fraud racket, arresting two individuals from Jharkhand, including a BTech graduate, who allegedly cheated over 50 people by impersonating bank officials and misusing credit card details.

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Key Points Delhi Police arrested two men, including a BTech graduate, from Jharkhand for a cyber-fraud racket.

The accused, Aftab Ansari and Abdul Majid, targeted over 50 individuals, mainly those aged above 50, by impersonating bank officials.

They manipulated victims into sharing credit card details and OTPs during video calls with screen sharing enabled.

The arrests were made Wednesday in Dhanbad after tracking a high-value phone purchased with a disputed credit card transaction.

The fraudsters allegedly advertised KYC assistance on social media and sold expensive mobile phones bought with compromised credit cards in local markets.

Delhi Police has arrested two men, including a BTech graduate, from Jharkhand over alleged involvement in a cyber-fraud racket that cheated more than 50 people by impersonating bank officials and misusing their credit card details, police said on Sunday.

Modus Operandi of the Fraudsters

The accused, Aftab Ansari, 24, and Abdul Majid, 23, both residents of Jharkhand's Jamtara district, were apprehended Wednesday from Dhanbad following a four-day operation.

Police said the accused primarily targeted people aged above 50 years and manipulated them on the pretext of updating their credit card KYC details.

They allegedly induced victims to share their credit card numbers and CVVs during video calls and enable screen sharing, allowing them to access one-time passwords (OTPs) and carry out unauthorised transactions.

Investigation and Arrests

"The case was registered on September 23 after a complainant alleged that fraudsters impersonating bank officials had cheated him using this modus operandi," a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police found that a phone worth Rs 1,39,999 had been purchased through a disputed credit card transaction and delivered in Jharia in Dhanbad district, the officer said.

The team tracked the suspects through technical surveillance and local verification.

With the help of a delivery person, police arranged a decoy mobile phone delivery at a location previously used by the accused, leading to the arrest of the duo, the officer added.

Police recovered three mobile phones containing chats and other digital evidence relevant to the investigation.

The accused and their associates allegedly advertised KYC assistance on social media platforms and used compromised credit card details to purchase expensive mobile phones online, police said.

"The phones were allegedly delivered to locations in Jharkhand and West Bengal and later sold in local markets at lower prices," the officer said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.