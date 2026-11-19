Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an illegal loan fraud call centre near Ramesh Nagar Metro station, arresting six individuals involved in a sophisticated scheme that defrauded a resident of over Rs 10 lakh by promising lucrative, low-interest loans.

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Key Points Delhi Police busted an illegal loan fraud call centre near Ramesh Nagar Metro station on Thursday.

Six individuals, including a team leader and call centre manager, were arrested in connection with the fraud.

The gang allegedly cheated a Delhi resident of Rs 10.15 lakh by promising a Rs 20 lakh loan at low interest.

Accused used pre-written scripts to lure victims with attractive loan offers.

Police recovered fraudulent calling scripts, phones, and other equipment from the premises.

Six people have been arrested after Delhi Police busted an illegal loan fraud call centre operating from a building near Ramesh Nagar Metro station, officials said on Thursday.

The gang allegedly cheated a Delhi resident of Rs 10.15 lakh by posing as representatives of a finance company and promising to arrange a Rs 20 lakh loan at a low or zero interest rate, they said.

The accused allegedly convinced the complainant, identified as Vikas, a resident of Vijay Vihar, to pay insurance and processing charges on the pretext of facilitating the loan. However, they stopped responding after receiving the money, police said.

Investigation Leads To Call Centre Bust

An FIR was registered at Vijay Vihar police station on November 17 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

During the investigation, a team used technical surveillance and cyber-tracking techniques to trace the digital footprints of the accused and locate the illegal call centre, police said.

Acting on specific inputs, the team raided the premises near Ramesh Nagar Metro station on November 17 and arrested six people, including a 32-year-old woman who allegedly headed the team and Jatin (24), who managed the call centre.

The other accused have been identified as Neeraj (39), Akash (28), Sunny (34) and Daya Prasad (34). All of them were working as tele-callers at the centre, police said.

Modus Operandi And Recoveries

The investigation revealed that the call centre had a structured hierarchy, with a manager and a team leader supervising tele-callers who allegedly used pre-written scripts to lure people with offers of loans at attractive interest rates.

Several items, including wired landline phones, fixed wireless terminals, Wi-Fi routers, mobile phones and notepads containing pre-written fraudulent calling scripts, have been recovered from the premises.

Police are now examining the financial transactions and digital evidence to identify more victims and ascertain the extent of the fraud.

Further investigation is underway.