How Delhi Police Uncovered A Major Cyber Fraud Network

Delhi Police has successfully dismantled a sophisticated interstate cyber fraud syndicate, arresting three key operatives and recovering a significant portion of stolen funds, shedding light on the prevalent use of "mule accounts" in online banking scams.

Key Points Delhi Police busted an interstate cyber fraud syndicate, arresting three key operatives from Delhi and Haryana.

The syndicate used 'mule accounts' and compromised banking credentials to siphon off funds from victims.

Police successfully froze approximately Rs 4 lakh of the Rs 4.82 lakh stolen from one victim's bank account.

Recoveries included 28 debit cards, 12 SIM cards, and 4 mobile phones linked to the fraud network.

The operation highlights the growing threat of sophisticated online banking fraud.

Delhi Police has busted an interstate cyber fraud syndicate, involved in siphoning off money through unauthorised banking transactions, and arrested three of its key operatives from Delhi and Haryana, an official said on Saturday. Police said they also managed to secure and freeze around Rs 4 lakh out of the Rs 4.82 lakh allegedly stolen from a victim's bank account during the fraud.

The accused have been identified as Sonu (21), a resident of Uttam Nagar in Delhi; Yash Kumar (27), also from Uttam Nagar; and Baljinder Singh alias Mangga (48), a resident of Yamuna Nagar in Haryana.

According to police, the case came to light after a 50-year-old resident of Prem Nagar in Karol Bagh lodged a complaint with the Cyber Police Station of the Central district after receiving SMS alerts indicating that substantial amounts of money were being debited from his bank account without authorisation. The victim's son immediately got the account blocked, but by then the fraudsters had allegedly siphoned off Rs 4,82,476 through a series of rapid electronic transactions, police said.

How The Cyber Fraud Syndicate Operated

During the probe, investigators traced the money trail and identified a beneficiary bank account registered in the name of Sonu in Uttam Nagar. Based on technical surveillance and financial analysis, police conducted a raid and arrested Sonu and Yash Kumar on May 27. Their interrogation led police to Baljinder Singh, who was allegedly operating as an interstate handler of the fraud network. A police team subsequently raided locations in Haryana and arrested him from Yamuna Nagar on June 3, officials said.

The investigation revealed that the syndicate operated through a network of "mule accounts" used to receive and route stolen funds. According to police, account holders were persuaded to open bank accounts and hand over their credentials in exchange for money. These accounts were then managed by local facilitators, who passed the banking kits and account details to interstate handlers. The handlers allegedly maintained a stock of debit cards and SIM cards linked to multiple accounts and used them to withdraw and layer the proceeds of cybercrime through various ATMs and digital channels.

Police Action And Recoveries

Police said the timely financial tracking enabled them to freeze and secure approximately Rs 4 lakh before it could be withdrawn or transferred further.

During the operation, police recovered 28 debit cards linked to suspected mule accounts, 12 SIM cards allegedly used for internet banking and UPI operations, and four mobile phones containing transaction records and communication details.