Delhi Police Bring Back Rape Accused From Abu Dhabi

Delhi Police, in a significant international operation, successfully extradited Sajeer Palli, a 38-year-old man wanted in a rape case, from Abu Dhabi to face charges in India.

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Key Points A 38-year-old man, Sajeer Palli, wanted in a Delhi rape case, was brought back from Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The extradition was a result of coordinated efforts by Delhi Police, Interpol, CBI, and Indian ministries.

Palli was arrested in Abu Dhabi after a Red Corner Notice was issued against him.

The alleged sexual assault occurred in October 2025 in a Karol Bagh hotel, after which Palli fled to Abu Dhabi on January 5.

A 38-year-old man wanted in a rape case registered in Delhi was brought back from Abu Dhabi through coordinated efforts of the Delhi Police, Interpol, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the ministries of Home Affairs and External Affairs, an official said on Thursday.

International Cooperation In Extradition

The accused, identified as Sajeer Palli, a native of Kerala, was arrested in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates after authorities issued a Red Corner Notice against him, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Devesh Srivastava said at a press conference.

Police said the case dates back to October 2025, when the accused allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, who worked with him at a private company, in a hotel in the Karol Bagh area, after an employee gathering.

After the company initially received a complaint, the accused fled to Abu Dhabi on January 5, police said.

The officer said authorities at Karol Bagh police station registered a case in February, and declared him a proclaimed offender in July.

Police later issued a Red Corner Notice against the accused to help trace and arrest him through international law enforcement cooperation. Srivastava said police brought the accused to Delhi on Wednesday.

Police said further investigation is underway.