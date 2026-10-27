Delhi Police Cracks Down On Mukesh Bhola Gang With MCOCA

Delhi Police has invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the notorious Mukesh Bhola gang, accused of terrorising Jahangirpuri with organised crimes including murder and extortion.

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Key Points Delhi Police invoked the stringent MCOCA against the alleged Mukesh Bhola gang on Tuesday.

The gang is accused of organised crimes like murder, kidnapping, extortion, and demanding ransom in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area.

So far, three alleged gang members, including Mukesh alias Bhola, Vipin, and Suraj alias Dhela, have been arrested.

The syndicate has been active in Jahangirpuri for a long time, creating an atmosphere of fear.

Police teams are actively working to identify and take action against other members linked to the alleged syndicate.

Delhi Police has invoked the stringent MCOCA against the alleged Mukesh Bhola gang members, accused of being involved in organised crimes, including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, extortion and demanding ransom in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, an officer said on Tuesday.

Key Arrests And Ongoing Investigation

So far, three accused have been arrested in the case, including gang members Mukesh alias Bhola, Vipin and Suraj alias Dhela, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Akanksha Yadav said.

The arrest of the three accused marks the latest action in the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case registered against the alleged criminal syndicate, which has been active in the Jahangirpuri area for a long time, she said.

The gang had allegedly been involved in several serious organised crimes and had created an atmosphere of fear in the locality, police said.

Yadav said the district police were taking strict action to curb crime and rein in criminal elements.

Police teams are working to identify other members linked to the alleged syndicate, and further action will be taken against them, she added.