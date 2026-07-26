Delhi police await official nod to withdraw NEET protest FIRs

Delhi police have registered 15 FIRs so far at different police stations in the New Delhi district in connection with the July 20 violence and other incidents linked to the ongoing protests.

IMAGE: NDMC workers clean the protest site at Jantar Mantar after the party called off its agitation following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister, in New Delhi, July 26, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi police await official communication to withdraw cases against NEET paper leak protesters.

The Centre assured withdrawal of FIRs against protesters, with a written assurance by Tuesday.

Fifteen FIRs have been registered in connection with the July 20 violence and ongoing protests.

The police's investigation into the alleged larger conspiracy behind the clashes will continue, irrespective of FIR withdrawal.

Evidence like CCTV footage, digital records, and witness statements are being examined, and over 2,500 individuals with criminal backgrounds identified.

Following the Centre's assurance that cases against the NEET paper leak protesters would be withdrawn, Delhi police sources on Sunday said it would take further action only after receiving official communication and guidelines from the competent authority.

The source said 15 FIRs have been registered so far at different police stations in the New Delhi district in connection with the July 20 violence and other incidents linked to the ongoing protests.

Ongoing Investigation Into Protest Violence

On Saturday, at a joint press conference with Cockroach Janata Party spokespersons Saurav Das and Abhiseh Ranka, Union minister JP Nadda had said that the government agreed to withdraw FIRs registered against protesters and would provide a written assurance on the agreed demands by Tuesday.

"We will act according to the guidelines and official communication after receiving from the competent authority," the source said.

The source, however, said the announcement regarding withdrawal of the cases would not affect the ongoing investigation into the alleged larger conspiracy behind the clashes.

The police are examining CCTV footage, digital evidence, mobile phone records, and statements of witnesses to reconstruct the sequence of events and identify those suspected of planning, instigating or participating in the violence.

Police have also identified over 2,500 people with criminal backgrounds and bad characters using their facial recognition system (FRS).

More than 200 police personnel and 70 protesters sustained injuries during the July 20 clashes, while several government vehicles and other public property were damaged, they said.

The source said the conspiracy probe would continue irrespective of the proposed withdrawal of the FIRs and all evidence collected during the investigation would be examined as part of the ongoing inquiry.