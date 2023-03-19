News
Delhi police at Rahul Gandhi's home over Bharat Jodo speech

Delhi police at Rahul Gandhi's home over Bharat Jodo speech

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 19, 2023 11:37 IST
The Delhi police on Sunday reached the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a notice issued to him over his 'women are still being sexually assaulted' remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

IMAGE: special commissioner of police (law and order) Sagar Preet Hooda arrives at the residence of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, March 19, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police team headed by special commissioner of police (law and order) Sagar Preet Hooda arrived at Gandhi's 12, Tughlaq Lane residence, officials said.

 

Taking cognisance of social media posts, the police had sent a questionnaire to the Congress leader and asked him 'to give details about the women who approached him regarding sexual harassment.'

According to the police, Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that 'I have heard that women are still being sexually assaulted.'

The police had asked him to give details of these victims so that security could be provided to them, the officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
