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Delhi Police Arrests Two, Recovers Firearms In Foiled Murder Plot

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 16, 2026 17:26 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Delhi Police successfully thwarted a potential gang-related murder in the Holambi area, arresting two individuals, including an alleged Tillu Tajpuriya gang member, and seizing two firearms.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested two men for allegedly plotting a gang-related murder in Delhi's Holambi area on Friday.
  • Yogesh, an alleged member of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang, was intercepted on October 13 with a pistol and five live rounds.
  • His associate, Rajesh alias Chaku, was arrested from Rohini's Sector 20, and another country-made pistol was recovered.
  • The accused were allegedly planning to target a rival gang member recently released on bail.
  • Further investigation into the foiled murder plot is currently underway.

Delhi Police has arrested two men for allegedly plotting a gang-related murder and recovered two pistols and five live cartridges from them in Delhi's Holambi area, an official said on Friday.

Arrests And Recoveries

The arrests were made following a tip-off that Yogesh (26), an alleged member of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang, would arrive near a school in Holambi Road carrying an illegal firearm, he said.

 

The police team intercepted Yogesh on October 13. He allegedly tried to flee but was overpowered after a brief chase. A pistol was recovered from his possession, with its magazine containing five live rounds.

Police said during interrogation, Yogesh allegedly disclosed that he had handed over another firearm to his associate Rajesh alias Chaku about a week earlier.

Acting on the information, police raided Rajesh's residence in Rohini's Sector 20 and recovered a country-made pistol concealed in a drawer of a wooden bed. Rajesh (26), was arrested, the officer said.

Police suspect the accused were planning to target a rival gang member recently released on bail. Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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