Delhi Police Foils Gang Murder Plot, Arrests Shooter With Eight Firearms

Delhi Police have successfully thwarted a gang-related murder plot by arresting a 22-year-old alleged shooter and arms supplier linked to the Naveen Bali gang, seizing a significant cache of eight firearms and 30 live cartridges.

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Key Points Delhi Police arrested a 22-year-old alleged shooter, Harsh, linked to the Naveen Bali gang on Thursday night in Kashmere Gate.

Authorities recovered eight firearms, including three semi-automatic pistols and five country-made pistols, along with 30 live cartridges.

The arrest successfully thwarted a planned assassination of a rival Gogi gang member in Alipur.

Harsh disclosed that he collected the weapons from the trans-Yamuna area under directions from Naveen Bali gang members.

The accused has three previous criminal involvements registered at various police stations.

A 22-year-old alleged shooter and arms supplier linked to Naveen Bali gang was arrested, and eight firearms and 30 live cartridges were recovered from him, Delhi Police said on Friday, adding that his arrest foiled a plan to kill a member of the rival Gogi gang in Alipur,

Operation Leads To Key Arrest

The accused, Harsh, was apprehended during a late-night operation in the Kashmere Gate area on Thursday night, a senior police officer said. His arrest came after police received inputs that a suspected shooter linked to the gang was carrying weapons and planning to travel to Alipur to target a rival gang member. Acting on the information, a police team laid a trap near the bridge. At around 11.55 pm, Harsh arrived on a scooter from the Civil Lines side and stopped, a senior police officer said.

After the informer identified him, the team apprehended the accused. During a search, police recovered a semi-automatic pistol containing five live cartridges from his waistband. A further search of his backpack led to the recovery of two more semi-automatic pistols, five country-made pistols and 25 live cartridges, she said.

Significant Arms Recovery

The total seizure comprised three semi-automatic pistols, five country-made firearms and 30 live cartridges, including 20 of 7.65 mm calibre and 10 of 8 mm calibre, the officer said.

Verification of the scooter through the police network ZIPNET revealed that it had been reported stolen in a case registered at Adarsh Nagar police station. An FIR was registered at Kashmere Gate police station on Friday.

Interrogation Reveals Murder Plot

"During interrogation, Harsh disclosed that he had travelled to the trans-Yamuna area on the directions of members of the Naveen Bali gang, where he collected the weapons and ammunition," the officer said.

The accused further told investigators that he planned to meet an associate before proceeding to Alipur to kill a person. Police are verifying his claims. The accused has three previous criminal involvements registered at Bawana, Kanjhawala and Narela Industrial Area police stations. Further investigation is underway, the officer said.